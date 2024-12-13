NFR Live with barrel racer Carlee Otero — WATCH LIVE

Carlee Otero joins us for NFR Live at 4:45 from Day 8 of the 2024 National Finals Rodeo from the Thomas & Mack Center.

The Perrin, TX native and her horse, Blingolena, are shining bright in the Thomas and Mack Center, moving up to third in the world and third in average.

Tonight through Dec. 14, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on lvrj.com.

Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.