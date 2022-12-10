52°F
National Finals Rodeo

NFR Live with barrel racer Leslie Smalygo

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 9, 2022 - 4:44 pm
 
Updated December 9, 2022 - 4:53 pm
Barrel racer Leslie Smalygo joined us for Live at 4:45 p.m. from Day 9 of the 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

Fresh off a win in Round 8 with the fastest run in NFR 2022, barrel racer Leslie Smalygo gives a glimpse into her first year competing and talked about her equestrian background.

Tonight through Dec. 10, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on lvrj.com.

Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.

