NFR Live with barrel racer Sissy Winn
A two-time Wrangler NFR qualifier, barrel racer Sissy Winn joins us for Day 2 of NFR 445.
Two-time Wrangler NFR qualifier, barrel racer Sissy Winn joins us for Day 2 of NFR 445.
She has qualified for her second NFR and won her first go-round last night aboard her horse Scoop.
Sissy has developed a following on TikTok that includes the adventures of her horses.
Tonight through Dec. 16, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on lvrj.com.
Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.