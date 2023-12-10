NFR Live with barrel racer Sissy Winn

A two-time Wrangler NFR qualifier, barrel racer Sissy Winn joins us for Day 2 of NFR 445.

Sissy Winn, of Chapman Ranch, Texas, competes in barrel racing during the fifth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Two-time Wrangler NFR qualifier, barrel racer Sissy Winn joins us for Day 2 of NFR 445.

She has qualified for her second NFR and won her first go-round last night aboard her horse Scoop.

Sissy has developed a following on TikTok that includes the adventures of her horses.

Tonight through Dec. 16, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on lvrj.com.

Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.