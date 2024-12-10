NFR Live with bull rider Jace Trosclair

Jace Trosclair joins us for NFR Live at 4:45 from Day 5 of the 2024 National Finals Rodeo from the Thomas & Mack Center.

Jace Trosclair competes in the bull riding event during opening night of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Monday night is Tough Enough to Wear Pink night, raising funds and awareness for those battling breast cancer. Trosclair lost his mother, Heidi, to the disease in September of 2023. Jace rides for her and his chaps honor her.

Tonight through Dec. 14, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on lvrj.com.

Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.