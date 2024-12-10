54°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
National Finals Rodeo

NFR Live with bull rider Jace Trosclair

NFR 4:45 live with Jace Trosclair
Jace Trosclair competes in the bull riding event during opening night of the National Finals Ro ...
Jace Trosclair competes in the bull riding event during opening night of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Barrel Racing competitor Hailey Kinsel heads to the fininsh on the way to a winning time during ...
Veteran status helps Kinsel stay on track
A group from the Tarleton State University Alumni Association applauds a winning score while wa ...
NFR watch parties in the Las Vegas Valley
2024 NFR Las Vegas 4th go-round results
Bull rider Clayton Sellars comes out of the chute during round three of the National Finals Rod ...
NFR Day 4: Sellars seeks bull riding title in NFR return — PHOTOS
Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 9, 2024 - 4:56 pm
 

Bull rider Jace Trosclair joins us for NFR Live at 4:45 from Day 5 of the 2024 National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Monday night is Tough Enough to Wear Pink night, raising funds and awareness for those battling breast cancer. Trosclair lost his mother, Heidi, to the disease in September of 2023. Jace rides for her and his chaps honor her.

Tonight through Dec. 14, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on lvrj.com.

Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Barrel Racing competitor Hailey Kinsel heads to the fininsh on the way to a winning time during ...
Veteran status helps Kinsel stay on track
By Alex Riley Special to the / RJ

In the lead-up to the 2024 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, the barrel racer was doing interviews with media outlets and reading up on her competitors.

A group from the Tarleton State University Alumni Association applauds a winning score while wa ...
NFR watch parties in the Las Vegas Valley
By Patrick Everson Special to the / RJ

The Thomas Mack Center takes in 180,000 fans each year during the 10-day Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. But there are probably another 180,000 fans without tickets on a nightly basis.

 
NFR Live with 7-time qualifier Will Lummus
RJ

Will Lummus joined us for NFR Live at 4:45 from Day 4 of the 2024 National Finals Rodeo from the Thomas & Mack Center.

Tim O'Connell rides Bill Fick Top Notch in Bareback Riding during the final day action of the N ...
Injured rider Tim O’Connell finds way to give back
By Alex Riley Special to the / RJ

When O’Connell was asked if his company wanted to make furniture for the convention center during Cowboy Christmas, he jumped at the idea. Then, the benches became a way to raise money for the JCCF.

 
NFR Live with team roper Tyler Wade
RJ

Team roper Tyler Wade joined us for NFR Live at 4:45 p.m. from Day 3 of the 2024 National Finals Rodeo from the Thomas & Mack Center.

MORE STORIES