64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
National Finals Rodeo

NFR Live with Las Vegas Events President Tim Keener

NFR Live with Las Vegas Events President Tim Keener (Las Vegas Review-Journal/YouTube)
Tim Keener, new president and CEO of Las Vegas Events, at his Las Vegas offices Tuesday, Jan. 3 ...
Tim Keener, new president and CEO of Las Vegas Events, at his Las Vegas offices Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Keener replaced longtime LVE president Pat Christenson on Jan. 1. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
More Stories
Steer athletes rest in the temporary home for the Rodeo at the Core Arena, a permanent outdoor ...
No NFR ticket? No problem, as rodeo events spread across Las Vegas
The Thomas & Mack Center has been home to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo since 1985. Under ...
NFR’s Vegas history is growing
Shad Mayfield eyes his calf in Tie-Down Roping during day 6 action of the NFR at the Thomas & M ...
Tie-down dominance raises Mayfield
Kelsie Domer ropes a calf during the final day of the National Finals Breakaway Roping event at ...
Texas woman wins breakaway roping title at South Point — PHOTOS
Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 5, 2024 - 4:44 pm
 
Updated December 5, 2024 - 4:55 pm

Las Vegas Events President, Tim Keener joins us for NFR Live at 4:45 from Day 1 of the 2024 National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Keener gives a preview of what’s to come from the event that has taken over Las Vegas for 39 years and is slated to stay through 2035.

Tonight through Dec. 14, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on lvrj.com.

Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Thomas & Mack Center has been home to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo since 1985. Under ...
NFR’s Vegas history is growing
By Patrick Everson Special / RJ

Las Vegas has been home to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo since 1985. For 10 days every December, Sin City becomes Cowboy/Cowgirl Town.

Shad Mayfield eyes his calf in Tie-Down Roping during day 6 action of the NFR at the Thomas & M ...
Tie-down dominance raises Mayfield
By Alex Riley Special to the / RJ

Shad Mayfield remembers watching Trevor Brazile’s success unfold as youngster, hoping to one day be in a similar position. He just never envisioned how difficult getting there would actually be.

MORE STORIES