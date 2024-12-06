NFR Live with Las Vegas Events President Tim Keener

Las Vegas Events President, Tim Keener joins us for NFR Live at 4:45 from Day 1 of the 2024 National Finals Rodeo from the Thomas Mack Center.

No NFR ticket? No problem, as rodeo events spread across Las Vegas

Tim Keener, new president and CEO of Las Vegas Events, at his Las Vegas offices Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Keener replaced longtime LVE president Pat Christenson on Jan. 1. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Keener gives a preview of what’s to come from the event that has taken over Las Vegas for 39 years and is slated to stay through 2035.

Tonight through Dec. 14, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on lvrj.com.

Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.