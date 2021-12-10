NFR Live with saddle bronc and bull rider Stetson Wright

Stetson is ranked No. 2 in the world in both saddle bronc riding and bull riding and is competing in both at this year’s Las Vegas NFR event.

Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah, is named the All-Around World Champion following the tenth go round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah, thrown from Diamond Fever in Saddle Bronc Riding during the fourth round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfayeoOrin Larsen

Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah, salutes the crowd after taking first place atop of Holy Holly for a score of 91.0 points in Bull Riding during the fourth go round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Stetson Dell Wright of Milford, Utah competes in the saddle bronc riding event during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Saddle bronc and bull rider Stetson Wright joined Amber Dixon for Live at 4:45 from Day 8 of the 2021 National Finals Rodeo.

Stetson is ranked No. 2 in the world in both saddle bronc riding and bull riding and is competing in both at this year’s Las Vegas NFR event. He won his second consecutive all-around world title and claimed his first bull riding world championship in 2020.

Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.