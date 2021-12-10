NFR Live with saddle bronc and bull rider Stetson Wright
Saddle bronc and bull rider Stetson Wright joined Amber Dixon for Live at 4:45 from Day 8 of the 2021 National Finals Rodeo.
Stetson is ranked No. 2 in the world in both saddle bronc riding and bull riding and is competing in both at this year’s Las Vegas NFR event. He won his second consecutive all-around world title and claimed his first bull riding world championship in 2020.
Tonight through Dec. 11, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on Facebook and reviewjournal.com.
Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.