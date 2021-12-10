54°F
NFR Live with saddle bronc and bull rider Stetson Wright

NFR Live 4:45 | Stetson Wright
Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 9, 2021 - 5:10 pm
 
Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah, is named the All-Around World Champion following the tenth go ...
Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah, is named the All-Around World Champion following the tenth go round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah, thrown from Diamond Fever in Saddle Bronc Riding during the fo ...
Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah, thrown from Diamond Fever in Saddle Bronc Riding during the fourth round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfayeoOrin Larsen
Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah, salutes the crowd after taking first place atop of Holy Holly ...
Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah, salutes the crowd after taking first place atop of Holy Holly for a score of 91.0 points in Bull Riding during the fourth go round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Stetson Dell Wright of Milford, Utah competes in the saddle bronc riding event during the seven ...
Stetson Dell Wright of Milford, Utah competes in the saddle bronc riding event during the seventh go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Saddle bronc and bull rider Stetson Wright joined Amber Dixon for Live at 4:45 from Day 8 of the 2021 National Finals Rodeo.

Stetson is ranked No. 2 in the world in both saddle bronc riding and bull riding and is competing in both at this year’s Las Vegas NFR event. He won his second consecutive all-around world title and claimed his first bull riding world championship in 2020.

Tonight through Dec. 11, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on Facebook and reviewjournal.com.

Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.

