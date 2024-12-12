NFR Live with saddle bronc rider Statler Wright — WATCH LIVE
Statler Wright joins us for NFR Live at 4:45 from Day 7 of the 2024 National Finals Rodeo from the Thomas & Mack Center.
Hailing from Beaver, UT, Statler has dreamed of competing in the Thomas & Mack arena since he was a child. The first time he attended the NFR he was just three months old.
Winning round 6 and taking the victory lap Tuesday night in front of the fans was a fulfillment of that dream.
Tonight through Dec. 14, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on lvrj.com.
Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.