National Finals Rodeo

NFR Live with saddle bronc rider Statler Wright — WATCH LIVE

NFR 4:45 Live with Statler Wright (Las Vegas Review-Journal/YouTube)
Saddle Bronc Riding contestant Statler Wright celebrates after riding Jessica Rabbit to a winni ...
Saddle Bronc Riding contestant Statler Wright celebrates after riding Jessica Rabbit to a winning score during National Finals Rodeo Day 6 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
2024 NFR Las Vegas 6th go-round results
Team Roping header Clay Smith, right, and heeler Coleby Payne work to rope their calf during Na ...
Heeler doesn’t settle for NFR bleachers, partnering with veteran header pays off
Bull Riding contestant Josh Frost rides Bill Fick Surprised to a winning score during National ...
NFR Day 6: Frost rides ‘roller coaster’ to bull riding lead — PHOTOS
Steer wrestler Dakota Eldridge works to bring down a steer during National Finals Rodeo Day 2 a ...
Entering 11th NFR, steer wrestler Dakota Eldridge within reach of first world title
Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 11, 2024 - 4:45 pm
 
Updated December 11, 2024 - 4:53 pm

Saddle bronc rider Statler Wright joins us for NFR Live at 4:45 from Day 7 of the 2024 National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Hailing from Beaver, UT, Statler has dreamed of competing in the Thomas & Mack arena since he was a child. The first time he attended the NFR he was just three months old.

Winning round 6 and taking the victory lap Tuesday night in front of the fans was a fulfillment of that dream.

Tonight through Dec. 14, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on lvrj.com.

Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.

THE LATEST
 
Junior World Finals to rebrand next year
By / RJ

The annual event, which features 800 youth contestants 19 years old and younger, is held at the Thomas & Mack Center and runs concurrently with the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

Steer wrestlers Hunter Koch, Rowdy Parrott and Tyler Waguespack walk their Golden Circle of Cha ...
Combating childhood cancer as good as gold
By Susan Kanode Special to the / RJ

Cancer doesn’t know race, age or religion. For a few hours during the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, 24 children and their families put the disease out of their minds and didn’t know cancer.

 
Cowboys give the gift of smiles
By Patrick Everson Special to the / RJ

For the past several years, one of the most heartwarming charitable events during the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo has come when contestants drop in on the Grant A Gift Autism Foundation.

