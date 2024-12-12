NFR Live with saddle bronc rider Statler Wright — WATCH LIVE

Statler Wright joins us for NFR Live at 4:45 from Day 7 of the 2024 National Finals Rodeo from the Thomas & Mack Center.

Saddle Bronc Riding contestant Statler Wright celebrates after riding Jessica Rabbit to a winning score during National Finals Rodeo Day 6 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Saddle bronc rider Statler Wright joins us for NFR Live at 4:45 from Day 7 of the 2024 National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Hailing from Beaver, UT, Statler has dreamed of competing in the Thomas & Mack arena since he was a child. The first time he attended the NFR he was just three months old.

Winning round 6 and taking the victory lap Tuesday night in front of the fans was a fulfillment of that dream.

Tonight through Dec. 14, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on lvrj.com.

Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.