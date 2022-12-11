NFR Live with steer wrestler Hunter Cure

Steer wrestler Hunter Cure joins us for Live at 4:45 p.m. from Day 9 of the 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

Hunter Cure, right, competes during the steer wrestling event in the 64th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two-time steer wrestler world champion Hunter Cure is competing for the 6th time in the National Finals Rodeo. While he enjoys giving his all to the sport, Cure is considering stepping away from rodeo after a string of concussions and instead, focus on his family.

Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.