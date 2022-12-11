54°F
National Finals Rodeo

NFR Live with steer wrestler Hunter Cure

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 10, 2022 - 4:49 pm
 
Updated December 10, 2022 - 4:59 pm
Hunter Cure, right, competes during the steer wrestling event in the 64th Wrangler National Fin ...
Hunter Cure, right, competes during the steer wrestling event in the 64th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Steer wrestler Hunter Cure joins us for Live at 4:45 p.m. from Day 10 of the 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

Two-time steer wrestler world champion Hunter Cure is competing for the 6th time in the National Finals Rodeo. While he enjoys giving his all to the sport, Cure is considering stepping away from rodeo after a string of concussions and instead, focus on his family.

Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.

1
Injured bull rider sits after 8 straight NFRs: 'Everything that could be broken was'
Injured bull rider sits after 8 straight NFRs: ‘Everything that could be broken was’
2
2022 NFR Las Vegas 9th go-round results
2022 NFR Las Vegas 9th go-round results
3
Raiders release former starting offensive lineman
Raiders release former starting offensive lineman
4
2022 NFR Las Vegas 8th go-round results
2022 NFR Las Vegas 8th go-round results
5
NFR rider clashes heads with bull, faces long recovery
NFR rider clashes heads with bull, faces long recovery
THE LATEST
 
Retiring Christenson amazed at NFR’s evolution in Las Vegas
By Patrick Everson Special to the / RJ

For 37 years, Pat Christenson’s fingerprints have been all over the Wrangler Nationals Finals Rodeo. So indeed, the 2022 NFR isn’t his first rodeo. Far from it. It’s his last.

 
2022 NFR Las Vegas 9th go-round results
RJ

Here are the 9th go-round results from the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah, holds on for time in Bull Riding during the National Finals Ro ...
NFR 2022: Day 9 — PHOTOS
RJ

The 2022 National Finals Rodeo’s 9th go-round took place at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Friday night. Check out the action here.

 
NFR Live with barrel racer Leslie Smalygo
RJ

Barrel racer Leslie Smalygo joined us for Live at 4:45 p.m. from Day 9 of the 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

Tayton Sears, left, gets a photo with his favorite rodeo cowboy, three-time defending all-aroun ...
Fans get chance to meet their NFR favorites at autograph sessions
By Patrick Everson Special to the / RJ

He had to stand in a considerable line to do so, but Tayton Sears got to meet all the Wrangler NFR bull riders during an autograph session Thursday at Gilley’s, inside Treasure Island.

 
2022 NFR Las Vegas 8th go-round results
RJ

Here are the 8th go-round results from the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.