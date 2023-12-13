NFR Live with team roper Erich Rogers

Twelve-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier Erich Rogers joins us for Day 5 of NFR 445.

Erich Rogers takes part in the team roping competition in the tenth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. (Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal)

After his last world title win six years ago, he is ready to rope in another.

Rogers is an Arizona native and a proud Navajo. He is a roping producer and along with team roping, has a dummy roping where kids can win trophy saddles and buckles.

Tonight through Dec. 16, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on lvrj.com.

Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.