NFR Live with team roper Tyler Wade

FILE - Tyler Wade, middle, and Wesley Thorp, back, celebrate during a victory lap during the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Team roper Tyler Wade is joining us for NFR Live at 4:45 from Day 3 of the 2024 National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Wade and his partner Wesley Thorp are the reigning team roping world champions. The duo is off to a hot start again this year, winning the first two rounds in Las Vegas and setting records each night for the fastest time in the round.

Tonight through Dec. 14, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on lvrj.com.

Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.