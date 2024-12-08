56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
National Finals Rodeo

NFR Live with team roper Tyler Wade

NFR Live with team roper Tyler Wade
FILE - Tyler Wade, middle, and Wesley Thorp, back, celebrate during a victory lap during the Na ...
FILE - Tyler Wade, middle, and Wesley Thorp, back, celebrate during a victory lap during the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Tyler Waguespack suffered a torn bicep tendon in June and missed almost two months, but rallied ...
Steer wrestler qualifies for NFR despite June injury
Joe Beaver competed in the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo 19 times. He finished his career with ...
Trio of greats reflect on ’24 NFR Icons honor
2024 NFR Las Vegas 2nd go-round results
Bareback rider Bradlee Miller rides True Grit to a winning time during National Finals Rodeo Da ...
Bareback rider, still in school, surges up standings — DAY 2 PHOTOS
Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2024 - 4:46 pm
 
Updated December 7, 2024 - 4:56 pm

Team roper Tyler Wade is joining us for NFR Live at 4:45 from Day 3 of the 2024 National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Wade and his partner Wesley Thorp are the reigning team roping world champions. The duo is off to a hot start again this year, winning the first two rounds in Las Vegas and setting records each night for the fastest time in the round.

Tonight through Dec. 14, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on lvrj.com.

Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Tyler Waguespack suffered a torn bicep tendon in June and missed almost two months, but rallied ...
Steer wrestler qualifies for NFR despite June injury
By Patrick Everson Special to the / RJ

Back on June 8, at the PRCA rodeo in Sisters, Oregon, Tyler Waguespack suffered a detached left bicep tendon. Typical recovery time: four to five months.

Joe Beaver competed in the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo 19 times. He finished his career with ...
Trio of greats reflect on ’24 NFR Icons honor
By Patrick Everson Special to the / RJ

The 2024 Vegas NFR Icons class was feted at a reception at the Thomas Mack, prior to the second go-round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

Barrel racer Andrea Busby (PRCA)
NFR Live with barrel racer Andrea Busby
RJ

Barrel racer Andrea Busby joined us for NFR Live at 4:45 from Day 2 of the 2024 National Finals Rodeo from the Thomas & Mack Center.

 
Cowboy Christmas draws thousands for first weekend
By / RJ

The Western wares gift show returned Thursday at Las Vegas Convention Center’s South Hall. The National Finals Rodeo-affiliated event drew more than 350 exhibitors and expects tens of thousands shoppers during the daily availability, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., until Dec. 14.

Cody Jinks says there's significant overlap between NFR fans and fans of his music. Jinks bring ...
NFR spirit, Las Vegas fun lure singer
By Patrick Everson Special to the / RJ

Cody Jinks has churned out his brand of outlaw country for more than 20 years. In 2022, Jinks performed during the Wrangler NFR for the first time, at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan.

MORE STORIES