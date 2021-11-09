NFR masks, COVID vaccination policy announced

Fans will be required to wear masks at NFR and the Cowboy Christmas gift show in Las Vegas, but are not required to show proof of COVID vaccination.

Fans greet their neighbors at the tenth go round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center will require masks for fans in attendance, but no proof of vaccination is required, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association announced Tuesday. The popular Cowboy Christmas gift show at the Las Vegas Convention Center will adhere to the same policy.

NFR runs from Dec. 2-11. Cowboy Christmas opens on Dec. 1 and ends on Dec. 11.

Fans also will be required to wear masks on the complimentary Teton Ridge NFR Express shuttle buses.

This year, NFR performances will start an hour earlier than past years to try to accommodate East Coast viewers. Rodeo events will start at 5:45 p.m. in Las Vegas.

Last year, the rodeo was held at the Texas Rangers baseball stadium, Globe Life Park, in Arlington because COVID-19 restrictions in Las Vegas would have prevented the rodeo from generating enough revenue for the prize purse and stock contract.