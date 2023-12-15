NFR Round 8: Newman in tight saddle bronc riding title fight

Sage Newman trails Zeke Thurston by $327 in the saddle bronc riding world standings. Newman and Thurston were part of a three-way tie in Thursday’s NFR action.

Sage Newman gets bucked during the saddle bronc portion of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Zeke Thurston, front, and Sage Newman ride together on the same horse for a victory lap after a tie in the saddle bronc portion of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Saddle bronc rider Sage Newman learned the hard way how grueling the 10 rounds of the National Finals Rodeo can be.

The Melstone, Montana, native entered last year’s NFR leading the world standings. After placing in just four of the 10 rounds, he left fifth.

“I came in first last year and I had a good chance to win a gold buckle, and it just didn’t happen,” Newman said. “Stuff didn’t work out, and I just got beat up. That’s the rodeo for you.”

Newman ($344,099) is second in a tight saddle bronc racing title race this year, trailing Zeke Thurston ($344,426) by $327 in total earnings after eight go-rounds at the NFR. The 25-year-old tied for first place in Thursday’s go-round with Thurston and Brody Cress for a score of 87.5 at the Thomas & Mack Center.

“I’m in position. We’re all in position,” Newman said. “It’s anybody’s game out there. To be on top with these guys, it’s a good feeling. I’m happy to be where I’m at and ready to keep things rolling.”

After not getting any earnings with runs of 11th and 10th on the first two nights, Newman won his go-round Sunday. He finished tied with Thurston on Monday and was second in the sixth go-round Wednesday morning.

Newman has amassed $96,836 in earnings this NFR through eight rounds, the fifth-most of all saddle bronc riders.

“This place is ruthless,” Newman said. “It’ll eat you up and spit you out. It doesn’t care who you are or what you’ve done. You just got to do your job the best you can and let the chips fall where they may.”

Newman had a stellar 2022, when he racked up nine event wins to put him atop the standings before NFR. Newman won just one go-round, finished 11th in the average and claimed $67,283 in earnings over 10 nights to fall out of the lead and lose the world title.

“I didn’t finish like I wanted to last year, so I just came back this year with a vengeance and just kind of wanting to get things rolling, and I had a good year all year long,” Newman said after his winning go-round Sunday. “To be able to come in here and win this third round and get stuff rolling, I’m happy because I’m ready to keep rolling all week.”

This season, Newman has backed up his performance from last year with 13 event wins to be within striking distance of the title. He entered his third straight NFR trailing Stetson Wright by just over $4,000.

The top four riders in the standings entered separated by less than $30,000 in earnings. Newman said his previous NFR experiences have helped him deal with managing the mental and physical aspects of the 10-round event.

“It’s both mental and physical,” Newman said. “You’re fighting in your head, you’re thinking about stuff, and your body is also getting beat up at the same time. So you have to try to stay healthy and stay in shape. … The mental game, I just try to keep stuff simple and just stick to the basics and do my job the best I can every time.”

The title race took a turn when Wright, the four-time defending all-around champion and 2021 saddle bronc champion, was ruled out for the remainder of NFR on Monday with a right hamstring injury.

Thurston won Tuesday’s go-round, tied with Newman for fourth Monday and was fifth Wednesday night to add to his earnings.

Newman said staying in the moment will be important with the stout competition.

“There’s a bunch of good bronc riders out there,” Newman said. “They all ride really tough, and it’s anybody’s game. It’s anybody shot, so you just got to do your job the best you can and have fun with it.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.