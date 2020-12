This is Charly Crawford’s 10th appearance at the National Finals Rodeo. Crawford is ranked 11th globally.

Team roper Charly Crawford talks about competing in the National Finals Rodeo. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Charly Crawford of Prineville, Ore. rides away after the team roping event during the third night of the 59th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Team roper Charly Crawford is making his 10th National Finals Rodeo appearance, and this time the event includes his wife, Jackie. She is competing in breakaway roping.

They are expecting their second child in March, a girl.