Tie-down roper Tyler Milligan talks about competing at NFR

Tie-down roper Tyler Milligan, who won the seventh go-round Wednesday with a time of 7.5 seconds, talks about competing at the NFR.

Tyler Milligan of Pawhuska, Okla., ties a calf while on a first place time of 7.50 seconds in Tie-Down Roping at the seventh go-round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The NFR is celebrating its 35th year in Las Vegas and the Review-Journal will be live every day at 5:45 pm with special one-on-one interviews.

Kicking off Day 8, we are joined by tie-down roper Tyler Milligan. Milligan won the seventh go-round Wednesday with a time of 7.5 seconds.

