Tie-down roper Tyler Milligan talks about competing at NFR
Tie-down roper Tyler Milligan, who won the seventh go-round Wednesday with a time of 7.5 seconds, talks about competing at the NFR.
The NFR is celebrating its 35th year in Las Vegas and the Review-Journal will be live every day at 5:45 pm with special one-on-one interviews.
Kicking off Day 8, we are joined by tie-down roper Tyler Milligan. Milligan won the seventh go-round Wednesday with a time of 7.5 seconds.
Check back with us every day at 5:45 p.m. for a preview of what’s to come that night at the Thomas & Mack Center.
More NFR: Visit reviewjournal.com/NFR.