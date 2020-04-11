60°F
Rodeo

Professional cowboys send message of hope — VIDEO

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 10, 2020 - 7:42 pm
 
Updated April 10, 2020 - 8:04 pm

There is no closer-knit community in the world of sports than the rodeo family.

Professional cowboys, their families and fans are well-known for coming together in times of need.

And in this current time of need, the men and women who risk their lives to entertain have a message for their sport:

#WeAreRodeo.

“Brighter days are ahead, and when that day comes, we’ll be ready,” their message reminds their fans.

The National Finals Rodeo still is scheduled for Dec. 3 through Dec. 17 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

