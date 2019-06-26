Serena Williams scores historic spot on Wheaties box

Wheaties announced on Monday that tennis great Serena Williams will adorn its iconic orange box of cereal, which will be available in stores in July.

Wheaties (Twitter)

The “breakfast of champions” has found a new champion to feature on its box.

Wheaties announced on Monday that tennis great Serena Williams will adorn its iconic orange box of cereal, which will be available in stores in July.

Williams is the second black woman tennis player to be featured by Wheaties, and the 23-time Grand Slam singles title winner paid homage to the first black woman to have been so honored — Althea Gibson.

“In 2001, Wheaties paid homage to a true champion and an icon by putting her on the cover of a Wheaties Box,” Serena wrote on Instagram. “Althea Gibson was the FIRST Black Woman tennis player to be on the box. Today, I am honored to be the second.”

The 37-year-old also had an inspiring message for young women.

“I am so excited to be on the cover of the next Wheaties box,” Williams said via a General Mills statement. “I have dreamt of this since I was a young woman and it’s an honor to join the ranks of some of America’s most decorated athletes. I hope my image on this iconic orange box will inspire the next generation of girls and athletes to dream big.”

The last time a tennis player was given the Wheaties cover treatment — Las Vegas’ Andre Agassi in 2004.