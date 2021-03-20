72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Silver Knights

Henderson Silver Knights unveil mascot

Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 20, 2021 - 2:19 pm
 
The Henderson Silver Knights' new mascot, Lucky. (@HSKLucky)
The Henderson Silver Knights' new mascot, Lucky. (@HSKLucky7)

The Henderson Silver Knights welcomed fans for the first time at the Orleans on Saturday and marked the occasion with the unveiling of the team’s mascot.

Sporting a name that pairs well to that of the Golden Knights’ Chance, the Silver Knights will be represented by a black horse named Lucky.

Lucky hails from Battle Mountain, NV and stands 7 feet tall. He shoots to score and Britney Spears’ “Lucky” plays when he scores.

MOST READ
1
March Madness returns to Las Vegas with a big splash at Circa
March Madness returns to Las Vegas with a big splash at Circa
2
Former UNLV, NFL player arrested after hit-and-run in Las Vegas
Former UNLV, NFL player arrested after hit-and-run in Las Vegas
3
1st Nevada transgender pageant winner reflects on obstacles
1st Nevada transgender pageant winner reflects on obstacles
4
Raiders mailbag: What will team do in 1st round of NFL draft?
Raiders mailbag: What will team do in 1st round of NFL draft?
5
Virgin Hotels set to open Thursday. Here’s what to expect.
Virgin Hotels set to open Thursday. Here’s what to expect.
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page