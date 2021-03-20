Henderson Silver Knights unveil mascot

The Henderson Silver Knights welcomed fans for the first time at the Orleans on Saturday and marked the occasion with the unveiling of the team’s mascot.

The Henderson Silver Knights' new mascot, Lucky. (@HSKLucky7)

Sporting a name that pairs well to that of the Golden Knights’ Chance, the Silver Knights will be represented by a black horse named Lucky.

Lucky hails from Battle Mountain, NV and stands 7 feet tall. He shoots to score and Britney Spears’ “Lucky” plays when he scores.