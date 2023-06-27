98°F
Silver Knights

Henderson Silver Knights facility gets new name

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 27, 2023 - 3:30 pm
 
An aerial photo of the 120,000-square-foot Lifeguard Arena in downtown Henderson, training faci ...
An aerial photo of the 120,000-square-foot Lifeguard Arena in downtown Henderson, training facility for the American Hockey League's Henderson Silver Knights, is seen on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Lifeguard Arena, the community ice rink and training facility for the Henderson Silver Knights, has been renamed the America First Center in Henderson, the team’s ownership group, Foley Entertainment, announced Tuesday.

Located in the Water Street District, the center’s new name extends the partnership Foley Entertainment, which also owns the Golden Knights, has had with America First Credit Union since the Golden Knights’ inaugural season in 2017. America First will now be the official credit union of hockey in Las Vegas, Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz said in a statement.

“Since opening in late 2020, this community center has been vital in growing the game of hockey in Southern Nevada for fans young and old alike,” Bubolz said. “At the same time, America First Center has proven to be among the premier facilities in the world for training and developing promising athletes with the Henderson Silver Knights, and many of them eventually become Golden Knights.”

America First will also sponsor local charitable programs, two youth hockey programs and a co-branded debit card with the Silver Knights that will include fan-friendly benefits for cardholders.

The partnership will also expand America First’s Game Changers program, which recognizes Clark County educators for their work in the community. A new teacher will now be recognized every month during the Golden Knights’ season.

Thayne Shaffer, president and CEO of America First Credit Union, said in a statement that one reason for his excitement to partner with the Golden Knights and Silver Knights was their off-the-ice presence in Las Vegas.

“They are more than just amazing teams. They’re an organization passionately committed to serving our communities,” Shaffer said. “Which is why our culture at America First Credit Union aligns so well with theirs. We are proud to have our name on the America First Center in Henderson.”

The center also hosts watch parties, hockey clinics, public skating sessions and The Livery, the official team store of the Silver Knights.

