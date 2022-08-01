92°F
Silver Knights announce preseason schedule

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 1, 2022 - 11:00 am
 
Updated August 1, 2022 - 11:08 am
Construction workers put the finishing touches on the Henderson Silver Knights logo during a co ...
Construction workers put the finishing touches on the Henderson Silver Knights logo during a construction event hosted by the AHL team at the site of their future arena on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Silver Knights preseason schedule is set.

The team announced Monday it will face the Tucson Roadrunners in a two-game series as preparation for the American Hockey League season.

The Silver Knights will travel to Tucson on Oct. 7 for the preseason opener and will take on the Roadrunners at 3 p.m. Oct. 9 at Dollar Loan Center in the finale.

Tickets are available starting at $31 with additional fees not included in the price.

The Silver Knights open the regular season at home against Tucson at 7 p.m. Oct. 14 and face the Roadrunners again the following day.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

