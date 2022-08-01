Silver Knights announce preseason schedule

The Silver Knights will face the Tucson Roadrunners in a two-game series as preparation for the American Hockey League season.

The Silver Knights preseason schedule is set.

The team announced Monday it will face the Tucson Roadrunners in a two-game series as preparation for the American Hockey League season.

The Silver Knights will travel to Tucson on Oct. 7 for the preseason opener and will take on the Roadrunners at 3 p.m. Oct. 9 at Dollar Loan Center in the finale.

Tickets are available starting at $31 with additional fees not included in the price.

The Silver Knights open the regular season at home against Tucson at 7 p.m. Oct. 14 and face the Roadrunners again the following day.

