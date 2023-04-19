Silver Knights coach leaves organization after 3 seasons

Silver Knights coach Manny Viveiros won’t return next season, the Golden Knights announced. He was behind the bench for the team’s first three seasons and went 89-79-11.

Henderson Silver Knights head coach Manny Viveiros gestures during the first period of a hockey game against Colorado Eagles, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Silver Knights coach Manny Viveiros won’t return next season, the Golden Knights announced Wednesday.

Viveiros was behind the bench for the Silver Knights’ first three seasons. The team went 89-79-11 in that span and 3-4 during two trips to the playoffs. The Silver Knights missed out on the postseason with a 29-38-5 record this season.

Viveiros’ contract was set to expire June 30.

“We thank Manny for his leadership and dedication in the first three seasons of the Henderson Silver Knights,” Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon said in a statement. “He guided the club through some challenging circumstances, and we are grateful for his efforts. We wish Manny all the best moving forward.”

Viveiros was hired by the Silver Knights in 2020 after achieving success with the Western Hockey League’s Swift Current Broncos and Spokane Chiefs and spending a year as an NHL assistant with the Edmonton Oilers.

Viveiros led Henderson to a Pacific Division title his first season. He took three medical leaves of absences in his second season after being diagnosed with prostate cancer. He returned for Game 2 of the Silver Knights’ first-round playoff series against Colorado.

The team struggled to find its footing this season. The Silver Knights’ 208 goals were the second-fewest in the 10-team division, and their 221 goals allowed were the fourth-most.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.