Silver Knights extend Pacific Division final to 3rd game
The Silver Knights earned the right to play for the Pacific Division playoff championship Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.
The Silver Knights persevered throughout numerous injuries and obstacles in their inaugural year to win the regular-season Pacific Division title.
They weren’t going to let their season end without a fight.
The Silver Knights defeated the Bakersfield Condors 6-3 Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena to extend their Pacific Division playoff final to a winner-take-all third game.
Game 3 will be 7 p.m. Saturday.
