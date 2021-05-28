85°F
Silver Knights extend Pacific Division final to 3rd game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 27, 2021 - 9:37 pm
 
Henderson Silver Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) and Henderson Silver Knights right wing ...
Henderson Silver Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) and Henderson Silver Knights right wing Paul Cotter (43) sandwich Bakersfield Condors left wing James Hamblin (11) in the second period during game 2 of the Pacific Division AHL hockey finals on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Henderson Silver Knights right wing Paul Cotter (43), Henderson Silver Knights forward Jack Du ...
Henderson Silver Knights right wing Paul Cotter (43), Henderson Silver Knights forward Jack Dugan (8) and Henderson Silver Knights right wing Jonas Rondbjerg (46) celebrate a first period goal against Bakersfield Condors goaltender Stuart Skinner (34) during game 2 of the Pacific Division AHL hockey finals on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Henderson Silver Knights fan Emmalynne Patterson, right, lets Bakersfield Condors players know ...
Henderson Silver Knights fan Emmalynne Patterson, right, lets Bakersfield Condors players know sheÕs got her eyes on them before the start of game 2 of the Pacific Division AHL hockey finals on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Henderson Silver Knights right wing Paul Cotter (43) and Henderson Silver Knights forward Jack ...
Henderson Silver Knights right wing Paul Cotter (43) and Henderson Silver Knights forward Jack Dugan (8) watch a goal get past Bakersfield Condors goaltender Stuart Skinner (34) in the first period during game 2 of the Pacific Division AHL hockey finals on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Henderson Silver Knights defensemen Jimmy Schuldt (4), Henderson Silver Knights left wing Danny ...
Henderson Silver Knights defensemen Jimmy Schuldt (4), Henderson Silver Knights left wing Danny OÕRegan (21) and Henderson Silver Knights right wing Dylan Sikura (15) celebrate after scoring a goal in the first period during game 2 of the Pacific Division AHL hockey finals against the Bakersfield Condors on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Henderson Silver Knights forward Jack Dugan (8) shoots on Bakersfield Condors goaltender Stuart ...
Henderson Silver Knights forward Jack Dugan (8) shoots on Bakersfield Condors goaltender Stuart Skinner (34) in the first period during game 2 of the Pacific Division AHL hockey finals on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Henderson Silver Knights fans cheer after a goal in the first period during game 2 of the Pacif ...
Henderson Silver Knights fans cheer after a goal in the first period during game 2 of the Pacific Division AHL hockey finals against the Bakersfield Condors on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Henderson Silver Knights forward Jack Dugan (8) tries to deflect the puck past Bakersfield Cond ...
Henderson Silver Knights forward Jack Dugan (8) tries to deflect the puck past Bakersfield Condors goaltender Stuart Skinner (34) while being blanketed by Bakersfield Condors defensemen Max Gildon (38) in the first period during game 2 of the Pacific Division AHL hockey finals on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Henderson Silver Knights forward Jack Dugan (8) checks Bakersfield Condors defensemen Philip K ...
Henderson Silver Knights forward Jack Dugan (8) checks Bakersfield Condors defensemen Philip Kemp (40) into the boards in the first period during game 2 of the Pacific Division AHL hockey finals on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Henderson Silver Knights right wing Paul Cotter (43) and Henderson Silver Knights forward Jack ...
Henderson Silver Knights right wing Paul Cotter (43) and Henderson Silver Knights forward Jack Dugan (8) celebrate a first period goal against Bakersfield Condors goaltender Stuart Skinner (34) during game 2 of the Pacific Division AHL hockey finals on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Henderson Silver Knights fans cheer after a goal in the second period during game 2 of the Paci ...
Henderson Silver Knights fans cheer after a goal in the second period during game 2 of the Pacific Division AHL hockey finals against the Bakersfield Condors on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Henderson Silver Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save against Bakersfield Condor ...
Henderson Silver Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save against Bakersfield Condors center Adam Cracknell (27) with the help of Henderson Silver Knights defensemen Jimmy Schuldt (4) in the second period during game 2 of the Pacific Division AHL hockey finals on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Henderson Silver Knights fans cheer after a goal in the second period during game 2 of the Paci ...
Henderson Silver Knights fans cheer after a goal in the second period during game 2 of the Pacific Division AHL hockey finals against the Bakersfield Condors on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Henderson Silver Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) collides with Bakersfield Condors left ...
Henderson Silver Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) collides with Bakersfield Condors left wing James Hamblin (11) in the second period during game 2 of the Pacific Division AHL hockey finals on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Silver Knights persevered throughout numerous injuries and obstacles in their inaugural year to win the regular-season Pacific Division title.

They weren’t going to let their season end without a fight.

The Silver Knights defeated the Bakersfield Condors 6-3 Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena to extend their Pacific Division playoff final to a winner-take-all third game.

Game 3 will be 7 p.m. Saturday.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

