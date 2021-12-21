Silver Knights game Wednesday postponed because of COVID protocol
The Silver Knights’ game scheduled for Wednesday night at Orleans Arena has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols affecting the Ontario Reign, the American Hockey League announced Tuesday.
No makeup date has been announced.
All ticket holders will receive an email from the Silver Knights with more information regarding this game.
