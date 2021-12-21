Silver Knights game Wednesday postponed because of COVID protocol

The Silver Knights’ game scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols affecting the Ontario Reign, the American Hockey League announced.

Silver Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save in the second period during an AHL hockey game against the Colorado Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Silver Knights’ game scheduled for Wednesday night at Orleans Arena has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols affecting the Ontario Reign, the American Hockey League announced Tuesday.

No makeup date has been announced.

All ticket holders will receive an email from the Silver Knights with more information regarding this game.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.