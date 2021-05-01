Silver Knights get playoff carrot late in first AHL season

The Silver Knights are in a slump, but the announcement that they’ll be Pacific Division playoffs Thursday should give them extra motivation to stop the skid.

Henderson Silver Knights forward Danny O'Regan (21) shoots for an empty net goal as teammate Ben Jones (64) and Ontario Reign Quinton Byfield (55) look on during the third period of an AHL hockey game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Silver Knights have enjoyed a largely successful inaugural American Hockey League season despite not knowing what would happen at the end.

Thursday, they finally got some clarity.

The AHL announced its traditional Calder Cup playoffs won’t be happening this year but that the Pacific Division would hold a postseason tournament. The exact format will be announced at a later date. The news gives the Silver Knights some extra motivation with five games left in their regular season.

“It’s pretty cool,” center Danny O’Regan said. “It’s kind of weird not playing for a Calder Cup or anything like that, but … it’s good for us. It’s our first season as a team and we want to be beat everyone, come in first. It’s good that we have another chance to do that outside the regular season.”

The Silver Knights (21-12-0) were first in their division in points percentage at .636 entering Saturday but just barely. The team’s recent slump — it’s 3-7 in its last 10 games — has opened the door for other teams to come charging back into the mix.

San Diego has a five-point lead on the Silver Knights but it has a slightly lower points percentage (.635) because it’s played four more games. Bakersfield is one point behind Henderson with an equal number of games played.

The fact that there will be more than just a regular-season title on the line down the stretch should give the Silver Knights a little extra push as they try to replicate the Golden Knights’ feat of winning their division in their first season.

“For us, to finish first in the division is certainly an accomplishment,” coach Manny Viveiros said. “Second, home-ice advantage certainly will make a big difference. We want to play at home. We want to play at home in front of our fans at the Orleans.”

The playoff news wasn’t greeted with enthusiasm by all, however. Larry Landon, the executive director of the Professional Hockey Players’ Association, a union that represents AHL and ECHL players, criticized the Pacific Division on Friday for scheduling extra games.

He said the decision goes against the wishes of the “vast majority” of the players. The AHL’s other four divisions are not holding any kind of postseason tournament.

“All Players (sic) have endured undue stress and anxiety and significant financial hardships while abiding by strict health and safety protocols in the midst of a global pandemic,” Landon said in a statement. “There is a genuine inability to ensure the health and safety of Players (sic) and the Pacific Division will not recognize what other teams have already recognized. The PHPA and its Members (sic) are truly discouraged that the Pacific Division Players’ well-being will continue to be in jeopardy.”

Glass’ adjustment to Henderson

Center Cody Glass had played in 10 games for the Silver Knights entering Saturday and is enjoying the opportunities he’s getting.

The Golden Knights’ first-ever draft pick is playing in all situations in Henderson and has three goals and four assists.

“Going through surgery last year, I didn’t have much time to kind of come back and play as much as I wanted, so to get my feet back under me is nice,” Glass said.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.