Silver Knights get schedule for AHL playoffs

The Silver Knights will open the AHL Calder Cup playoffs on Wednesday at the Colorado Eagles in a best-of-three series.

Henderson Silver Knights players practice for the first time at Dollar Loan Center on Monday, March 28, 2022, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A pregame ceremony takes place on the ice at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson before the start of an AHL game between the Henderson Silver Knights and the Bakersfield Condors, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

However, the Knights will only play another home game at Henderson’s Dollar Loan Center if they win the first-round series, which is being played entirely in Loveland, Colorado.

The games will be televised on AHL TV, the league’s streaming service. The radio broadcast will be on KKGK-AM (1340).

The series schedule:

Game 1: Wednesday at Colorado Eagles, 6:05 p.m.

Game 2: Friday at Colorado Eagles, 6:05 p.m.

Game 3: Saturday at Colorado Eagles, 6:05 p.m.*

*—if necessary.