Silver Knights get schedule for AHL playoffs
The Silver Knights will open the AHL Calder Cup playoffs on Wednesday at the Colorado Eagles in a best-of-three series.
However, the Knights will only play another home game at Henderson’s Dollar Loan Center if they win the first-round series, which is being played entirely in Loveland, Colorado.
The games will be televised on AHL TV, the league’s streaming service. The radio broadcast will be on KKGK-AM (1340).
The series schedule:
Game 1: Wednesday at Colorado Eagles, 6:05 p.m.
Game 2: Friday at Colorado Eagles, 6:05 p.m.
Game 3: Saturday at Colorado Eagles, 6:05 p.m.*
*—if necessary.