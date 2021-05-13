Silver Knights increase capacity at Orleans Arena

The Henderson Silver Knights will be able to host 50 percent of capacity at Orleans Arena as they fight to win the Pacific Division.

The puck drops to start the game between the Henderson Silver Knights and the Ontario Reign during an AHL hockey game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The team announced the increase Wednesday before their final three regular-season games against Bakersfield. The Silver Knights play the Condors on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

They need to win one game or lose in overtime or a shootout three times to win the division in their inaugural season in the American Hockey League. Finishing first would give the team home-ice advantage throughout the Pacific Division playoffs.

The Silver Knights had an announced crowd of 2,021, about 25 percent of capacity, at their last home game Tuesday.

Tickets to the team’s remaining regular-season games start at $10.

