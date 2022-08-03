Silver Knights see success after move to new Henderson arena

The Henderson Silver Knights’ move to the Dollar Loan Center arena appears to have succeeded in drawing more fans, though the team has only a small sample size to compare.

A pregame ceremony takes place on the ice at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson before the start of an AHL game between the Henderson Silver Knights and the Bakersfield Condors, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Golden Knights’ American Hockey League franchise played its final 10 home games last season at the $84 million arena in the Green Valley Ranch area of Henderson. The team played at the Orleans Arena previously, while practicing out of Lifeguard Arena in downtown Henderson.

After the move to the Dollar Loan Center, attendance jumped 30 percent compared to average attendance last season at the Orleans, according to the team. Based on that, the organization has high hopes for what the state-of-the-art facility will mean to the fan base going forward.

“We always knew we were going to be building an arena in Henderson for this community and I think that was a huge plus for why people signed on,” Chase Jolesch, Silver Knights chief operating officer, said. “I think early on people were waiting for us to come to the Dollar Loan Center, versus coming out to the Orleans. I think it might have been more of a commute or convenience (issue) more than anything else. Obviously COVID played a factor as well. But it’s been an incredible journey so far and I think we’re just getting started.”

Not only is the Dollar Loan Center brand new and constructed for hockey — as opposed to the horseshoe-shaped Orleans Arena just off the Strip — but it also offers a more intimate atmosphere.

“The energy is different on a game-to-game basis,” said Cole Miltenberger, director of ticketing for the Silver Knights. “We saw a lot more returning folks. When we started at the Orleans we saw the same numbers that we see at the Dollar Loan Center now, but those numbers started to trickle down… Where our attendance stayed really steady and firm here at the Dollar Loan Center.”

Aside from the lure of the new building, Miltenberger said the in-game experience also played a factor. The addition of Lucky the Mascot, Harold the Town Crier and Lady Elaine proved to be key to getting the crowd involved in games.

“The energy and excitement of what we’re able to do at the Dollar Loan Center to create a really fun environment,” Miltenberger said. “When you have 4,000 people in a 5,000 person facility, that energy is electric and it can resonate to everybody.”

Proof of that is the Silver Knights received the Western Conference’s Outstanding Fan Experience Award by the AHL and also led the league in ticket revenue.

The team will look to build off that small sample of success at their new home as they head into their first full season in Henderson.

“Those last 10 games were really an awesome trial period for us in terms of what works and what doesn’t,” Miltenberger said. “The noises, the sound, getting the experience as a whole dialed in. Getting our members in seats that they’re comfortable in and acceptable and that they enjoy.”

Part of the focus heading into the new season is generating more group sales. Among the group areas are 28 suites, the Golden Goblet area that is similar to the Bud Light or Jack Daniels Lounges at T-Mobile, an outside balcony with views of the Strip and a large area on the suite level concourse dubbed the Royal Landing, where large groups can enjoy a game.

“They’re going to see a lot of similarities between what T-Mobile Arena is and what Dollar Loan Center is,” Jolesch said. “We want to create this environment… It’s like a party in Henderson and you get to watch hockey at the same time.”

