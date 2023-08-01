AC Milan, FC Barcelona prepare for Las Vegas showdown

Two of the most recognizable brands in soccer, AC Milan and FC Barcelona, clash at Allegiant Stadium as part of the 2023 Soccer Champions Tour.

Real Madrid FC midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, left, and AC Milan forward Olivier Jonathan Giroud (9) vie for the ball during the second half of a Soccer Champions Tour exhibition match, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

AC Milan forward Christian Pulisic (11) runs after the ball during a Soccer Champions Tour exhibition match against Real Madrid FC, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

English defender Fikayo Tomori and French striker Olivier Giroud have both been to Las Vegas.

Tomori, now a standout defender with Italian club AC Milan, remembers walking around The Strip with his family. He wasn’t old enough to do much else, but he remembers enjoying his stay.

Giroud, a 2018 World Cup winner and Milan forward, made his most recent trip to the city six years ago. He’s looking forward to just one thing.

“I hope there is nice air conditioning in the stadium,” he told reporters.

AC Milan will play a preseason friendly game against FC Barcelona at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Allegiant Stadium as part of the 2023 Soccer Champions Tour. The teams have won a combined 12 UEFA Champions League titles.

Tomori said it’s exciting to play in a place like Las Vegas. He said the arrival of pro sports teams has given the city a different type of feel. He added it helps that the teams here, like the Aces and Golden Knights, have been able to have success.

“Vegas is such an important city in America,” Tomori told reporters. “So having important teams there for the city is obviously a good thing.”

Milan is hoping to use the preseason to springboard back into contention in Italy’s Serie A. The Rossoneri won its 19th title during the 2021-22 season, then saw its championship defense flounder during the past campaign. Milan finished fourth, trailing surprise champions Napoli, Lazio and intra-city rivals Inter Milan.

The disappointment led to a transfer market overhaul. AC Milan added American winger Christian Pulisic from Chelsea for $24.2 million and Nigerian winger Samuel Chukwueze from Villareal for around $22 million plus incentives. Argentine midfielder Luka Romero also arrived in free agency from Lazio, along with several other moves.

AC Milan is also reportedly on the verge of completing a transfer for American midfielder Yunus Musah from Valencia, though that deal likely won’t be completed until after the team’s game in Las Vegas.

The new additions join a core that includes Tomori, Giroud, French goalkeeper Mike Maignan, French left back Theo Hernandez and star Portuguese winger Rafael Leao. However, the team lost key Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali, who left for Newcastle United in a $76.28 million deal.

FC Barcelona had a more successful season. The Blaugrana won its 27th Spanish La Liga title in its first full season under coach and former player Xavi Hernandez, but crashed out of the Champions League in the group stage.

During the offseason, Barcelona failed to bring back Lionel Messi, who chose to join MLS side Inter Miami. Barca’s one big signing was German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, who joined in free agency after captaining English club Manchester City to its long-awaited first Champions League title during the past season.

He joins a squad which includes German goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, American defender Sergino Dest, Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo, French defender Jules Kounde, Spanish midfield duo Pedri and Gavi, Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong, Brazilian winger Raphinha and star Polish striker Robert Lewandowski.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.