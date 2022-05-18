Barcelona-Real Madrid match at Allegiant in ‘advanced talks’

The deal has yet to be finalized, but there is general optimism that the event, aimed to take place in July at Allegiant Stadium, will come to fruition, the source indicated.

Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, background, attempts a shot at goal in front of Real Madrid's Nacho, left, and Real Madrid's Casemiro during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Rial Madrid and FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Talks are in advanced stages to host a Barcelona vs Real Madrid soccer match this summer at Allegiant Stadium, a source told the Review-Journal.

The match between two of the most popular soccer clubs in the world and would mark a huge stretch of soccer in Las Vegas in two months’ time.

On Wednesday it was officially announced FC Chelsea and Club America would face off July 16 at Allegiant Stadium.

In addition to one-off soccer matches, Major League Soccer is looking at possibly expanding to Las Vegas. In Jauary a group led by billionaire Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Wes Edens and his billionaire partner Naseef Sawiris entered into an exclusive negotiating agreement with MLS as they review the prospects of bring a pro soccer team and a new stadium to the city.

With Allegiant Stadium built mainly to secure the Raiders a new city and home field to play NFL games at has turned into a major event magnet.

From the NFL’s Pro Bowl to soccer friendlies, to mega concerts featuring Garth Brooks, BTS, Guns N’ Roses and Metallica, not to mention the Super Bowl slated to take place there in 2024, the stadium is outpacing initial expectations.

“The stadium is performing at a rate twice that we thought it was going to perform five years ago,” Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority CEO and president said at a LCVA board of directors meeting this month. “It has been a remarkable part of our turnaround.”

