Barcelona-Real Madrid match at Allegiant Stadium likely to sell out

After the first of three rounds of ticket sales for next month’s much anticipated Barcelona-Real Madrid soccer match at Allegiant Stadium, it’s clear the event is headed for a sellout.

Monday saw tickets for the July 23 match between the two soccer juggernauts open up to those who hold personal seat licenses for Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium. When that availability opened at 10 a.m. thousands of people were in the online queue within minutes.

Wednesday will see those who are on the Allegiant Stadium mailing list get priority access at 10 a.m. to buy tickets ahead of the general offering at 10 a.m. Friday. Those looking to take in the match at Wynn Field Club ground level in the south end of the stadium can nab VIP admission tickets starting at $200, also being made available Friday.

Tickets range between $125 and $900 for the match where just over 58,000 tickets will be made available, according to a source. If the match indeed sells out, it will mark the largest soccer event in the stadium’s short history, surpassing the Concacaf Gold Cup final between USA and Mexico, which drew 55,000 fans last August.

Each round of ticket sales had a set number set aside for them, so those getting access Wednesday and Friday are guaranteed to have some availability, the source indicated.

The Barca-Real Madrid game is part of the Soccer Champions Tour which also pits Italian club Juventus against the popular Mexican squad Chivas on July 22 at Allegiant Stadium. Tickets for that match also were made available to PSL holders Monday but were much cheaper starting at $39.

The two Soccer Champions Tour matches are part of a trio of big matches to hit Allegiant Stadium in July, as the July 16 one-off between Chelsea FC and Club America is also slated for Allegiant Stadium.

