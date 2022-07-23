El Clasico: Real Madrid-Barcelona at Allegiant Stadium

It’s the biggest soccer match on the planet, the one game the world stops to watch. And Saturday, it’s coming to Las Vegas.

Real Madrid's Luka Modric, 2nd left, and Eder Militao, right, smile during a training session at the Stade de France in Saint Denis near Paris, Friday, May 27, 2022. Liverpool and Real Madrid are making their final preparations before facing each other in the Champions League final soccer match on Saturday. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Robert Lewandowski wears his new FC Barcelona soccer jersey, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

El Clasico, the clash between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, the most successful clubs in Spain, will be played at Allegiant Stadium as part of the Soccer Champions Tour. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.

Saturday will be the second time Real Madrid and Barcelona have faced off in the United States. The two sides played a preseason friendly at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium in 2017.

Real Madrid enter Saturday’s game in the ascendancy. They finished the 2021-22 season by winning a record 14th Champions League title. Real Madrid also clinched their 35th La Liga championship and added the Supercopa de Espana.

Led by Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid retained most of the talent which allowed them to beat Liverpool in the Champions League Final.

Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, the man of the match in the Champions League Final, remains in goal. The defense boasts established stars like Spanish full back Dani Carvajal, Brazilian defender Eder Militao and versatile Austrian defender David Alaba. German defender Antonio Rudiger is also in the touring squad after signing as a free agent from Chelsea during the offseason.

Real Madrid’s midfield trio of German Toni Kroos, Croatian Luka Modric and Brazilian Casemiro, who’ve won four Champions League titles, are with the team. Recent addition Aurelien Tchouameni could also make his debut in Las Vegas after joining for $84 million from AS Monaco.

Brazilian duo Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo, as well as Belgian winger Eden Hazard round out the Real Madrid attack. French striker Karim Benzema, however, is reportedly unlikely to appear after Ancelotti gave him an extended summer break. The 34-year-old scored 44 goals across all competitions during the 2021-22 season.

Barcelona had a disappointing 2021-22 by their standards. They were knocked out of the Champions League in the group stage, costing manager Ronald Koeman his job. Barcelona named legendary midfielder and former captain Xavi Hernandez as its new coach, and he helped them turn their season around, finishing second in La Liga.

German goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen remains in goal, and 2010 World Cup winner Gerard Pique still plays in the heart of their defense. American Sergino Dest and Uruguayan Ronald Araujo join Pique on the backline, along with new signing Andreas Christense, from Chelsea.

The midfield is young, relying heavily on Spanish talents Pedri and the 17-year-old Gavi. However, Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie could play after signing on free transfer from Italian champions A.C. Milan. Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong is with the team in Las Vegas, too.

In the attack, Barcelona has brought Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Dutch attacker Memphis Depay, while new signing and former Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski could also make his debut in Las Vegas.

