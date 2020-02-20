61°F
Soccer

Las Vegas Legends FC joins Women’s Premier Soccer League

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 19, 2020 - 5:42 pm
 

The Las Vegas Legends FC have joined the Women’s Premier Soccer League as a 2020 expansion team, the club announced Wednesday.

The Legends’ women’s team will play their inaugural season with the WPSL in the desert division. The season will begin at the end of May, and preseason action will begin earlier in the month.

The new expansion team will be overseen by general manager of the Legends, Daniel Collazo, and assistant general manager of the women’s team, Katie Greener.

