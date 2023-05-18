Las Vegas officially loses out on MLS team

Major League Soccer officially announced Thursday it has awarded its 30th franchise to San Diego, besting Las Vegas, which also was in the running for the expansion team.

Naseef Sawiris, left, and Wes Edens, co-owners of the Premier League’s Aston Villa soccer club, hoist the European Champion Clubs' Cup.

The team will be owned by the London-based Monsour Group and the San Diego area Sycuan tribe, and will begin play in 2025 at the already open Snapdragon Stadium, where the news conference announcing the team took place.

Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Wes Edens and his business partner Nassef Sawiris were also pursing an expansion team, with hopes to land the 30th MLS franchise in Las Vegas before their bid hit roadblocks.

Last year, MLS entered into an exclusive negotiating agreement with Edens and Sawiris in an attempt to get a deal done.

The two billionaires moved to trademark the name Las Vegas Villains, which was to be for a professional sports franchise.

Las Vegas was considered the favorite to net the team, until billionaire Mohamed Monsour began talks with MLS last year, bringing San Diego into the fray.

