Las Vegas Rugby Cup at Allegiant Stadium reportedly to be canceled

The Oct. 30 showdown between the USA and Ireland in the Las Vegas Rugby Cup at Allegiant Stadium is set to be canceled, a person with knowledge of the situation said Tuesday.

USA Eagles players Nate Augspurger, left, with USA Rugby's head coach Gary Gold, participate during a press conference announcing of a rugby match between the United States and Ireland national rugby teams, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Oct. 30 showdown between USA and Ireland in the Las Vegas Rugby Cup at Allegiant Stadium is set to be canceled, a person with knowledge of the situation told the Review-Journal.

An official announcement could come this week, the person said.

The game was set to be part of the Halloween weekend in Las Vegas, falling on an off week for the Raiders and UNLV football.

This would be the first large event canceled at Allegiant Stadium since events with large audiences began taking place there this summer, starting with the July 3 Illenium concert. Since then, Allegiant Stadium has hosted concerts by Garth Brooks and Gun N’ Roses, WWE’s SummerSlam plus Raiders and UNLV football games.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.