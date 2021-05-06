Lights fall apart in 2nd half, lose season opener

The Lights FC opened its USL season with a lopsided loss to LA Galaxy II on Wednesday night at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

The Las Vegas Lights FC soccer team logo during an event to lay the first pieces of turf at Cashman Field to help transition the stadium from a baseball to a soccer venue, in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The Lights FC opened its season with a 5-0 loss to LA Galaxy II on Wednesday night at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

LA hasn’t lost to Las Vegas in their past eight matches.

Galaxy II scored three goals in a 12-minute span of the second half to take a 3-0 lead. Daniel Aguirre finished with two goals, and Kai Koreniuk, Jorge Hernandez and Preston Judd scored one apiece.

Hernandez’s goal came on a penalty kick. The Lights’ CC Uche received a yellow card after an aggressive play that set up the goal.

Nathan Sepulveda and Bryce Duke also received yellow cards for the Lights.

The Lights couldn’t put consistent pressure on the Galaxy II defense all night and fell apart defensively in the second half.

But they showed they are capable of playing at a fast tempo and will look to mirror some of the same principles and philosophies as their Major League Soccer affiliate, the Los Angeles Football Club.

The scoreless first half went better for the Lights, but they were called for three offsides penalties in the half.

The Lights and LAFC announced before the game that they have signed four members to USL Academy contracts — defenders Armando Avila, Diego Rosales and Paul Son and midfielder Christopher Jaime. All four are under 19 and will maintain their college eligibility.

Rosales, who was expected to start but was a late scratch, was subbed in at the 65th minute. Avila, Son and Jaime didn’t play.

The Lights next play Wednesday at the Sacramento Republic FC. Their home opener is June 5 against Tacoma Defiance.

Contact Review-Journal reporter Aidan Subira at asubira@reviewjournal.com.