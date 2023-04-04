40°F
Soccer

Manchester United to play in Las Vegas this summer

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 4, 2023 - 8:00 am
 
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, right, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal duri ...
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, right, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Europa League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Real Betis and Manchester United at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, Spain, Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)

Manchester United will play in Las Vegas for the first time this summer against Germany’s Borussia Dortmund.

The two popular soccer clubs will face off at 6 p.m. July 30 at Allegiant Stadium.

The exhibition match features United stars Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and World Cup winner Lisandro Martínez. Dortmund’s team is led by American star Giovanni Reyna, Julian Brandt and German legend Marco Reus.

“We have worked with the manager and his staff to provide a mix of competitive opponents to play during our tour of the U.S. and we look forward to the match against Borussia Dortmund,” Manchester United director of football John Murtough said in a statement. “As well as gaining valuable playing time, the squad will also be participating in training camps within the best sporting facilities available, giving our players the opportunity to build fitness before the start of the new Premier League season.”

The Las Vegas match marks United’s second U.S. stop on its summer tour, with the team facing Wrexham AFC in San Diego on July 25. That match sold out in days. The buildup to the match’s announcement began earlier this year when it was announced United would play in Las Vegas this summer

“The response we have received from fans since announcing we will be returning to the U.S. has been incredible,” Geoff Jones, CEO of TEG Sport, who is promoting the match, said in a statement. “We already have a full house for the match in San Diego and I am sure it will be the same for this fixture in Vegas.”

The Las Vegas match marks Borussia Dortmund’s first visit to the U.S. since 2019 and their fourth visit ever, with their first trip occurring in 1954. The club has witnessed an increase in American followers over the last decade, with U.S players getting their first taste of elite European soccer.

This will mark the first time United and Borussia Dortmund will play each other since 2016 and just the sixth between the clubs all time.

The ticket pre-sale opens at 12 p.m. on Tuesday with general public tickets going on sale at 9 a.m. on Thursday via Ticketmaster. The match is expected to attract fans from across the world.

“Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund are two heavyweights of world football and we are thrilled to bring this clash to Las Vegas,” Jones said. “This is the next chance for fans to experience Manchester United up close in the U.S. and experience all that the iconic city of Las Vegas has to offer. We expect demand to be strong, with fans from across the U.S., U.K. and Europe traveling to Las Vegas for this event.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

