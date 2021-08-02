Miles Robinson’s extra-time goal gives US Gold Cup title

Miles Robinson scored the only goal as the United States defeated Mexico to win the Gold Cup in front of a capacity crowd of 61,514 Sunday night at Allegiant Stadium.

The United States celebrate their victory in the Concacaf Gold Cup final against Mexico at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

United States defender Shaq Moore (20) raises the trophy after his team's victory in the Concacaf Gold Cup final against Mexico at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

United States defender Miles Robinson, left, celebrates his goal with forward Nicholas Gioacchini (8) as Mexico goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera, in green, looks on during extra time in the Concacaf Gold Cup final soccer match at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Mexico midfielder Hector Herrera (16) moves the ball around United States midfielder Kellyn Acosta (23) during the first half of the Concacaf Gold Cup final soccer match at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

United States forward Matthew Hoppe (13) battles for possession of the ball against Mexico midfielder Hector Herrera (16) during the first half of the Concacaf Gold Cup final soccer match at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

United States goalkeeper Matt Turner (1) makes a save against Mexico during the first half of the Concacaf Gold Cup final soccer match at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Mexico forward Rogelio Funes Mori (11) gets tripped up in front of United States defender Miles Robinson (12) during the first half of the Concacaf Gold Cup final soccer match at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

United States goalkeeper Matt Turner (1) blocks an attempt by Mexico forward Rogelio Funes Mori (11) during the first half of the Concacaf Gold Cup final soccer match at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Mexico defender Luis Rodriguez (21) moves the ball against the United States during the first half of the Concacaf Gold Cup final soccer match at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Mexico goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera clears the ball under pressure from United States forward Paul Arriola (7) during the first half of the Concacaf Gold Cup final at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

United States forward Gyadi Zardes (9) and Mexico defender Edson Alvarez battle for the ball during the first half of the Concacaf Gold Cup final at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Mexico defender Nestor Araujo pokes the eye of United States forward Paul Arriola (7) before getting called for a foul during the first half of the Concacaf Gold Cup final at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

United States forward Paul Arriola (7) reacts after missing a shot during the first half of the Concacaf Gold Cup final against Mexico at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Mexico midfielder Jesus Gallardo clears the ball under pressure from United States forward Paul Arriola (7) during the first half of the Concacaf Gold Cup final at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

United States defender Miles Robinson, not pictured, gets the ball past Mexico goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera during extra time in the Concacaf Gold Cup final soccer match at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

United States goalkeeper Matt Turner kicks the ball during the second half of the Concacaf Gold Cup final soccer match against Mexico at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A security guard chases down a soccer fan during the second half of the Concacaf Gold Cup final soccer match between the United States and Mexico at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

United States defender Reggie Cannon (2), midfielder Gianluca Busio (6), and forward Gyadi Zardes (9) celebrate their 1-0 win in extra time against Mexico in the Concacaf Gold Cup final at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

United States goalkeeper Matt Turner (1), goalkeeper Sean Johnson (18), and defender Henry Kessler (24), celebrate their extra time win against Mexico in the Concacaf Gold Cup final at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. The United States won 1-0. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Mexico coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino was running the Atlanta United of Major League Soccer when the team made Miles Robinson the No. 2 overall pick of the SuperDraft in 2017.

Martino watched helplessly Sunday night as Robinson headed home the decisive goal for the United States in the waning minutes of extra time for a 1-0 win in the championship match of the CONCACAF Gold Cup at Allegiant Stadium.

Robinson was already one of the stars because of his defensive prowess throughout much of the match, putting his aerial superiority in front of his own goal on display to help keep a wild game scoreless before his heroics lifted the U.S. to victory.

The 24-year-old defender, who played collegiately at Syracuse, maneuvered his way through several defenders and knocked Kellyn Acosta’s well-placed free kick into the back of the net with authority in the 117th minute.

Robinson and the rest of the U.S. side held off Mexico in the next few minutes before the celebration began.

The overwhelmingly partisan-Mexican sold-out crowd of 61,514, the first capacity crowd for a sporting event at the stadium and the most fans to watch a soccer game live in Nevada, were treated to a frenetic match even if neither team could score until the end.

The teams combined for 36 shots, including 22 from Mexico.

Matt Turner, named goalkeeper of the tournament, made a spectacular diving save on a header in the box off a corner in the first half and stopped five on-target attempts.

The U.S., which left most of its top-line players off the roster for this tournament, allowed Mexico to carry 64 percent of the possession and generate several good chances.

“We gave up more chances than we would have liked, but fast forward and it’s 0-0 and they’re asking questions about themselves because they didn’t have a goal,” Turner said.

It was the U.S. that eventually found the answer.

“We did not stop,” coach Gregg Berhalter said. “It was relentless from us. That’s the mark of a good team.”

His team won all three matches of the knockout stage 1-0 with all of the winning goals coming in the 83rd minute or later.

Despite the exclusion of so many of the top-tier talents who will begin World Cup qualifying this year, Berhalter said he always thought the team he was putting on the field could win the Gold Cup.

His faith was rewarded.

“It was the best birthday gift I could’ve gotten, but it wasn’t for me,” said Berhalter, who turned 48 on Sunday. “It was for the players. I’m so excited for them and proud of them. I really wanted it for this group.

“I can’t say enough about their spirit and hard work and dedication. It was a great month for them.”

Robinson’s heroics might have put his former coach’s tenure as head of the Mexican national team on life support.

The Argentinian debuted with a Gold Cup title over the United States in 2019, but the vultures were circling Sunday after Mexico lost its second major tournament championship game to its rivals this summer.

The U.S. won the inaugural Nations League title with a 3-2 extra time victory over Mexico in June and has won seven Gold Cups, second to Mexico’s 11.

It’s the second time in seven tries that the U.S. beat its rivals in the championship game

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.