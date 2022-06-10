Real Madrid vs. Barcelona headline Soccer Champions Tour at Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium will play host to two matches of the inaugural Soccer Champions Tour next month, headlined by the Real Madrid versus Barcelona showdown.

Allegiant Stadium will play host to two matches of the inaugural Soccer Champions Tour next month, headlined by a showdown between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The five-match, multi-city tour featuring top-tier soccer clubs will bring legendary Italian club Juventus and Mexican power Chivas to face each other July 22 and Real Madrid versus Barcelona on July 23, AEG announced Friday.

AEG did not release information on ticket availability or prices.

“AEG is excited to launch this unparalleled soccer tour as five of the most exceptional soccer clubs in the world return to the United States this summer,” said Tom Braun, AEG senior vice president of soccer and business operations and business development. “Following several years without seeing some of these teams in the United States, we are thrilled to provide the opportunity for soccer fans in the U.S. to once again watch their favorite European and Mexican clubs play in person.”

The other matches tied to the tour include Real Madrid versus Club America at Oracle Park in San Francisco and Barcelona taking on Juventus at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, both on July 26. The fifth match of the tour is Real Madrid against Juventus on July 30 at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California.

Add the two champions tour matches to the previously announced July 16 match between Chelsea FC and Club America, also scheduled for Allegiant Stadium, and Las Vegas is set to be soccer central next month.

“This is a soccer town,” Steve Hill, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority CEO and president, said last month. “ It is a huge sport here and it’s a great draw for tourists and our guests.”

Chris Wright, general manager of Allegiant Stadium said the three soccer matches announced so far this year are the latest examples of how Las Vegas is cementing itself as the one of the marquee sports destinations in the world.

“With events like these, as well as other marquee events such as Super Bowl LVIII and the recently announced F1 race, Las Vegas is rapidly expanding its portfolio of global sporting events, which makes for a very exciting time at the stadium and the entire city,” Wright said. “Allegiant Stadium and the Las Vegas Raiders are thankful for the continued relationship with the LVCVA in which we can collectively contribute to the development of the city’s sporting profile.”

