Soccer’s brightest star coming to Las Vegas in January

FILE - Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi runs after scoring against Orlando City during the seco ...
FILE - Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi runs after scoring against Orlando City during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
By Ben Gotz Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 15, 2024 - 12:40 pm
 

Soccer’s brightest star is coming to Las Vegas.

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will play two-time defending Liga MX champion Club America in a preseason game at 7 p.m. Jan. 18 at Allegiant Stadium. Tickets for the match will be available at a later date at Ticketmaster.

Messi, 37, is regarded as one of the best players in history. He joined Inter Miami after a decorated career with Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina’s national team. He’s won a record eight Ballon d’Or awards, the annual honor for soccer’s best player.

Messi scored 20 goals in 19 Major League Soccer games for Inter Miami last season. He was named the league’s MVP, and the team won the Supporters’ Shield for having MLS’ best regular-season record.

Inter Miami lost to Atlanta United FC in the first round of the playoffs.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on X.

