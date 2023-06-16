US dumps Mexico again; game ends early due to homophobic chants

Christian Pulisic scored twice and Ricardo Pepi added another goal as the USA beat Mexico in a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal, which saw a combined four red cards.

A referee shows a red card during the second half of a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal soccer match at Allegiant Stadium, Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

USA’s Christian Pulisic (10) scores a goal against Mexico goalie Guillermo Ochoa (13) as Mexico's Jorge Sánchez (19) looks on during the first half of a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal soccer match at Allegiant Stadium, Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

USA’s Christian Pulisic (10) celebrates after he scored a goal against Mexico during the second half of a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal soccer match at Allegiant Stadium, Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

USA’s Ricardo Pepi (9) celebrates with his teammates after he scored a goal against Mexico as Mexico's Jorge Sánchez (19) walks away during the second half of a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal soccer match at Allegiant Stadium, Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Mexico's Uriel Antuna (21) collides with USA’s Giovanni Reyna (7) during the second half of a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal soccer match at Allegiant Stadium, Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

USA interim coach B.J. Callaghan watches his players during the second half of a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal soccer match against Mexico at Allegiant Stadium, Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

USA’s goalie Matthew Turner (1) makes a save during the second half of a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal soccer match at Allegiant Stadium, Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A referee shows a yellow card during the second half of a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal soccer match at Allegiant Stadium, Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

USA’s Miles Robinson (12) gets a ball from Mexico's Ozziel Herrera, behind, during the second half of a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal soccer match at Allegiant Stadium, Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

USA’s Christian Pulisic (10) controls the ball against Mexico's Edson Álvarez (4) during the first half of a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal soccer match at Allegiant Stadium, Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

USA’s Folarin Balogun (20) tires to pass a ball during the first half of a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal soccer match at Allegiant Stadium, Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

USA’s Giovanni Reyna (7) controls the ball against Mexico's Edson Álvarez (4) during the first half of a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal soccer match at Allegiant Stadium, Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

USA fans hold American flags before a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal soccer match against Mexico at the Allegiant Stadium, Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Mexican players and USA players come out to the field before a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal soccer match at Allegiant Stadium, Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Mexico fans dance outside the Allegiant Stadium, Thursday, June 15, 2023, before a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal soccer match against USA in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Mexico fans dance outside the Allegiant Stadium, Thursday, June 15, 2023, before a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal soccer match against USA in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Mexico fan Miguel Angel Munoz of Las Vegas holds a Mexican flag outside the Allegiant Stadium, Thursday, June 15, 2023, before a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal soccer match against USA in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Mexico fans hold a concert outside the Allegiant Stadium, Thursday, June 15, 2023, before a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal soccer match against USA in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Mexico fans dance outside the Allegiant Stadium, Thursday, June 15, 2023, before a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal soccer match against USA in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

It only took Christian Pulisic 58 seconds to seal the 3-0 win.

Pulisic, wearing the USA’s captain armband for interim coach B.J. Callaghan, was already on the scoresheet. He’d slotted home from a difficult angle against Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa eight minutes before halftime. This time, it was much simpler.

Seconds after the restart, the USA launched its first attack of the second half. A line-splitting pass by midfielder Weston McKennie released forward Timothy Weah down the right flank. The 23-year-old winger got a step on his defender and drove a low cross across the face of goal. All Pulisic had to do was tap it in, which he did with ease.

“That’s why he wore the captain armband tonight,” Callaghan said. “That’s the kind of performance he expects out of himself, and that’s the kind of performance we’ve come to expect from him.”

Pulisic’s brace helped the United States defeat Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals Thursday in front of approximately 65,000 fans — mostly supporting Mexico — at Allegiant Stadium. Substitute Ricardo Pepi also scored for the United States. The teams combined for four red cards, nine yellow cards and several late stoppages in play due to discriminatory chants from fans.

The Associated Press reported that play was halted in the 90th minute because of homophobic chants. When action resumed, 12 minutes of stoppage time were signaled but resumed chants caused Salvadoran referee Iván Barton to end the match in the eighth minute added minute.

FIFA fined Mexico 100,000 Swiss francs ($108,000) in January for anti-gay chants by fans at two games.

Next up for USA

Team USA will face Canada, who defeated Panama 2-0 in the other semifinal Thursday behind goals from Jonathan David and Alphonso Davies, at 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the Nations League Final.

Team USA now has a six-game unbeaten streak against Mexico, dating back to 2019.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the performance our guys put in tonight,” Callaghan said.

Callaghan gave an international debut to striker Folarin Balogun, the Arsenal academy product who scored 21 goals in 37 appearances on loan at Stade de Reims in France during the past season. Balogun, who represented England at the youth level and also had the option to play for Nigeria, announced he was switching his national eligibility to the United States on May 16.

The USA commanded play early, but Mexico seemed content to look for opportunities to counterattack. Coach Diego Cocca set his team up with two pressing forwards in front of two compact banks of four, and rarely looked troubled by the USA’s early attacks.

Cocca’s strategy paid off early. Mexico had the first real chance of the game in the 11th minute, as forward Henry Martin pressured USA center back Miles Robinson into a turnover in the USA’s half. The giveaway led to a shot for defender Jorge Sanchez on the edge of the penalty box, but he blasted his attempt over the crossbar.

Pulisic almost broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute, getting behind the Mexico defense and driving past defenders. The USA captain also skirted around a diving Ochoa, but skied his shot over the crossbar despite having an open goal to shoot at and Balogun wide open for a tap-in.

The American captain broke the deadlock in the 37th minute, after a scramble on the edge of the penalty box caused by another Weah cross. It led to a shot from midfielder Giovanni Reyna, which was deflected right to Pulisic, who pounced on the loose ball, and sliced a shot past Ochoa to open the scoring.

Pulisic’s second goal immediately after halftime effectively killed off the game. Pepi scored in the 79th minute, on a goal which was originally ruled offside but was corrected, to help the USA slam the door on any attempted Mexico comeback.

Instead, the second half was more notable for the scuffles. Balogun was cut down from behind by Mexico defender Cesar Montes, who was immediately shown a straight red card in the 70th minute.

In the ensuing shoving match, McKennie’s shirt was shredded. He kissed the United States badge as he walked over to the sidelines to grab a new jersey, but was red carded as soon as he returned for his actions in the tussle.

A later scuffle on the sideline resulted in red cards for United States right back Sergino Dest and Mexico left back Gerardo Arteaga as both teams finished the game with nine players on the field. McKennie and Dest will both be suspended for the Nations League Final.

“There were moments for both teams we could have handled better,” Callaghan said.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.