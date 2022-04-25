74°F
Sports

Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame class to be inducted in June

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 25, 2022 - 10:00 am
 
The Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame class of 2020 and SNSHF administration poses for a port ...
The Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame class of 2020 and SNSHF administration poses for a portrait at Orleans Bowling Center on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. From left, Larry Brown, Jim Lambright, Shawn Davis, Amy Purdy, Travis Gondrezick, Kelan Gondrezick and Dan Abdalla. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Amy Purdy expresses gratitude for being inducted into the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame c ...
Amy Purdy expresses gratitude for being inducted into the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame class of 2020 at Orleans Bowling Center on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The 2022 Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame class will be inducted June 17 at The Dollar Loan Center.

This class originally was scheduled to be inducted in June 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the ceremony.

The class includes former Las Vegas Stars pitcher and longtime Las Vegas and Clark County commissioner Larry Brown; former National Finals Rodeo general manager Shawn Davis; former UNLV and NBA player and Rebels TV and radio analyst Glen Gondrezick; former Durango High School, UNLV and major league player Ryan Ludwick; former Bishop Gorman and NFL running back DeMarco Murray; and former Cimarron-Memorial and Paralympian snowboarder Amy Purdy.

Former ticket information, visit SNSHF.com, or check out the Hall of Fame’s Twitter or Facebook pages for updates.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

