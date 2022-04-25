Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame class to be inducted in June

The 2022 class of the Southern Nevada Sports of Hall originally was going to be inducted in June 2020 before COVID-19 ceremony wiped out the ceremony.

The 2022 Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame class will be inducted June 17 at The Dollar Loan Center.

This class originally was scheduled to be inducted in June 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the ceremony.

The class includes former Las Vegas Stars pitcher and longtime Las Vegas and Clark County commissioner Larry Brown; former National Finals Rodeo general manager Shawn Davis; former UNLV and NBA player and Rebels TV and radio analyst Glen Gondrezick; former Durango High School, UNLV and major league player Ryan Ludwick; former Bishop Gorman and NFL running back DeMarco Murray; and former Cimarron-Memorial and Paralympian snowboarder Amy Purdy.

