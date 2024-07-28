Hill: Defense will make Raiders fun, no matter their record

If the first three days of training camp are any indication, Raiders fans are going to fall in love with a defense that has fun — and will have to carry the team.

Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) gets pumped up with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the third day of Raiders training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Friday, July 26, 2024, in Costa Mesa, CA. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

COSTA MESA, Calif. — It really is a shame there are such restrictions on whom the Raiders can allow through the gates of Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

The defense is putting on a show in Southern California worthy of a live studio audience.

There is dancing, theatrics, trash talking and more dancing.

Most importantly — with the caveat that the hitting hasn’t even started — there is some really good football being played by a group that will carry a hefty burden into the season. This is a team with a defensive head coach and heavy investments on that side of the ball.

If the Raiders are going to be a good, it’s going to be because of their defense.

But a winning season could be an uphill battle. Oddsmakers, not believing in the offense, have set the Raiders’ expected win total at 6½ and only installed them as a favorite in two of their 17 games. Scoring points could be a real struggle.

If not for the talent and charisma of this defense, it could be another long season for Raiders fans.

Backing it up

But even if the Raiders are not going to be good, all indications are they are at least going to be fun.

The pads haven’t even gone on yet, and Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins are consistently blowing up plays at the line of scrimmage and breaking into any of a seemingly endless supply of choreographed celebrations nearly every time.

Cornerbacks Nate Hobbs and Jack Jones are often still dancing when the ball is snapped, yet seemingly shut down every passing attempt that comes their way.

Even soft-spoken cornerback Jakorian Bennett has stood over receivers and posed after making big plays. These guys are as fun and likable as they are talented.

Of course, all of that would look pretty silly if the defense wasn’t putting on a stifling and dominant performance each day. But the Raiders are certainly backing it up, playing with the kind of swag that can only come from extreme confidence and belief in themselves and each other.

“I feel like that’s just the identity of the room now,” defensive lineman Tyree Wilson said. “To make plays and enjoy it. Then come back and do it again each and every day. It’s the standard to come out here every day, enjoy the game and improve.”

Perhaps the only quality more glaring than the defense’s charisma and confidence is their competitiveness.

They have that quality necessary for an elite unit in the NFL. They simply must win every rep.

Even when practice is over.

Not giving an inch

The Raiders’ offensive players have taken some cues from their counterparts and are trying to celebrate their victories when they come, including when they have to bend the rules a bit.

Take the play late in Tuesday’s practice where newcomer Keelan Doss came down with a pass well out of bounds in the end zone. The offense sprinted to the corner and celebrated around Doss as if it had just won the Super Bowl. That didn’t sit well with the defense, which loudly protested.

Later in a team meeting, the defense replayed the film for the offense to prove the play wouldn’t have counted.

It’s the kind of competitive mindset that is driving this defense to be even better. The Raiders aren’t going to give an inch, and they aren’t going to miss a chance to tell their opponent about it, even if the opponent for now is their teammates.

“It’s all love at the end of the day,” safety Marcus Epps said. “It’s a team and a brotherhood, but once we step between the lines, we’re still trying to compete. That’s the only way you get better. I really like where we’re at in terms of coming to work and bringing that competitive mindset.”

This defense is going to be very popular among Raiders fans if the first few days of training camp are any indication. The offense already seems annoyed, so imagine how opponents will feel when every play counts.

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham’s unit is going to get under the opposition’s skin far more than some silly puppet.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.