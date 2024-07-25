Raiders ready to prove doubters wrong: ‘You want respect’

The Raiders know outside expectations are low for the team entering the 2024 season. They’re coming to training camp intent on proving people wrong.

Raiders fans hope for autographs during the second day of Raiders training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Costa Mesa, CA. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

COSTA MESA, Calif. — It’s safe to say two days into Raiders’ training camp that an ornery group of players has taken the field in Southern California.

They see another doom-and-gloom prediction for the team’s upcoming season every time they go on social media. Another projection they find disrespectful. Another so-called expert taking a shot at them.

The Raiders are favored in just two of their 17 games this season. Their win total at Station Sports is 7. Sharp Football Analysis recently ranked Antonio Pierce as the 32nd-best coach in the NFL. In other words, dead last.

It’s impossible for the Raiders to ignore all the negative noise no matter how hard they try. Be it from a friend or family member or fan, it all ends up on their radars at some point.

“It’s like, you see it,” cornerback Jack Jones said. “You’ve been tagged in it all day. You’re just seeing that stuff.”

The Raiders are tired of it. Yes, they know it comes with the territory. Yes, they know it all comes down to what happens on the field.

But they are fed up with the narrative around them and are not afraid to say so.

“You definitely can’t ignore it,” Jones said. “You can’t let anybody talk whatever about you.”

Crosby sets the tone

Maxx Crosby, the undisputed heart and soul of the Raiders, recently got up in front of the team and challenged the group to change the perception around it.

All it took was six simple words.

“How are we gonna handle it?” Crosby asked the Raiders, per Jones.

It was a reminder that despite everything being said, the team controls what happens on the field.

“It’s always in our hands,” linebacker Robert Spillane said.

The Raiders have a strong roster on paper. Their defense allowed the ninth-fewest points in the NFL last season and added dominant defensive tackle Christian Wilkins in free agency.

The offense is loaded with playmakers. The biggest question is at quarterback, where veteran Gardner Minshew and second-year pro Aidan O’Connell are vying for the starting job.

The Raiders, no matter who takes the first snap under center, will enter the season with a massive chip on their shoulder. They plan to channel their frustration into their play.

“We gonna show everybody,” Jones said. “Six and 11 is crazy. I mean, I’m gonna get beat 11 times? Throughout the year? I mean, I’m gonna lose more than I win? I don’t like that.”

Coming in hot

Jones isn’t the only Raider eager to prove people wrong.

“I try to not see it, but I’m pissed off,” Spillane said. “I’m angry.”

Players don’t often admit to paying attention to outside expectations. But Pierce has encouraged honesty and open expression since taking over.

It’s no surprise then to see the Raiders admit to knowing the discussions that are out there. And being willing to push back on them.

“You see it. You don’t want to see it. You don’t really care,” Spillane said. “But at the end of the day, you want respect.”

It’s up to the Raiders to change people’s minds. Jones and his teammates are ready to do just that.

“That’s not who we are. That’s not why we’re working,” Jones said. “That’s not why we’re here. We gonna step up and show why.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.