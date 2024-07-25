‘Hard Knocks’ star returns to Raiders after veteran WR retires
Wide receiver Keelan Doss returns to the Raiders after spending the past two seasons with the Chargers. He was a breakout star on “Hard Knocks” in 2019.
COSTA MESA, Calif. — The Raiders added two players to the roster after Wednesday’s first practice of training camp, including a familiar face who was a camp star as an undrafted rookie in 2019.
Wide receiver Keelan Doss returns to the Raiders after spending the past two seasons with the Chargers. He was a breakout star on “Hard Knocks” in 2019, which detailed the Raiders’ final training camp before moving to Las Vegas. His story was particularly endearing because he grew up in Alameda, California, and attended UC Davis.
Doss didn’t make the final roster out of camp and landed on the Jaguars’ practice squad only to be brought back to the Raiders on the eve of the season opener after the release of Antonio Brown.
He had 11 catches for the Raiders as a rookie and played in one game the following season. Doss had stints with the Falcons, Jets and Giants, but didn’t appear in a regular-season game again until catching six passes in five games for the Chargers last season.
The signing of Doss comes a day after the surprise retirement of veteran receiver Michael Gallup on Tuesday.
The Raiders also signed offensive lineman Corey Luciano and released guard Jake Johanning. Luciano played in two games for the 49ers last season after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Washington.
Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.