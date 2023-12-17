Hill: Knights coach loves ‘Rudolph’; Raiders punter saves TD

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy always speaks passionately and eloquently about hockey, but he’s just as capable of breaking down his favorite holiday film.

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy stands behind the bench during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

If you’ve ever listened to a Bruce Cassidy news conference, you know more about hockey than you did before it started.

The Golden Knights coach has a unique way of speaking technically about the sport while taking a deep dive on a minute detail and yet making it understandable for the layperson.

It’s a remarkable talent that he once again showed this week goes far beyond the ice.

Cassidy may be even more eloquent and passionate when discussing holiday classics. His favorite is apparently “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” as he shares a particular affinity for the Island of Misfit Toys.

After a lengthy breakdown of each of the misfit toys and what made them special, Cassidy appeared flabbergasted at the lack of knowledge displayed by those in attendance at his news conference.

He truly wants to spread an appreciation of not only the holidays, but some of the classics that make them special.

“It’s a fascinating cartoon,” he chided. “And it’s probably not even a half-hour. It takes like 19 minutes to get through it. If you have 19 minutes, I suggest you watch it.”

Cassidy insists his love of the misfits far predates his taking over of a team famously known as the Golden Misfits, but he does appreciate the coincidence.

“That may have been where it came from, huh?” he said.

There is a hockey lesson to be taken from the holiday classic. Cassidy was asked who from his team best represents Rudolph, someone who may be underestimated but will come through when he’s needed in a tough situation.

“We have a lot of Rudolphs,” he said. “I think that’s why we won the Cup.”

Robbed of an opportunity

It’s never a surprise when Raiders punter AJ Cole sends a ball sailing through the air for 60-plus yards or pins an opponent inside the 10-yard line with a well-placed ball to the corner.

It was a bit surprising, however, to see him in the open field trying to take on a returner who had a blocker in front of him during Thursday night’s game against the Chargers.

Cole knew it was on him to prevent a touchdown, so he broke down like a middle linebacker and got ready to take on both players.

He did enough to force the blocker to hold him and nullify the return.

“You have a guy, and it’s two-on-one,” Cole said with a smile in the locker room as he acted out what went down. “You have to address the blocker and try to shed, but you can’t shed when you’re getting held. That’s just how it goes.”

Cole said it’s the first holding penalty he has drawn in the NFL, and it came at a good time. The Raiders, of course, cruised to a 63-21 victory.

The All-Pro punter was more serious talking about what the win meant for the team after getting shut out the week before.

“It was an awesome day,” he said. “So cool to see so many guys making plays. To see all the hard work come to fruition after last week, it just felt really good.”

Running it back

There’s not much more that can be said about the program UNLV football coach Barry Odom has built in just one season.

It’s one thing that he took them to a share of the Mountain West title and a bowl game, and I’m not diminishing that unbelievable accomplishment.

But the fact he has been able to largely keep the core together with all the temptations of power programs pulling in every direction has been truly incredible.

Of course, there is still time for that to change. Anybody who has looked at all the names in the transfer portal, even from major universities and top programs, knows that movement is the norm.

It’s a great thing for players. They should be able to explore whatever opportunity they believe is best for them. But when players and assistant coaches alike are deciding the grass is greener where they already stand, it’s a ringing endorsement.

It says so much about the culture that is being built at Fertitta Football Complex.

