Club technology of Shriners Open champ on display at PGA Show
Vegas ties are once again part of the PGA Fashion Demo Experience that returned to Las Vegas on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Among the highlights was a demo event at Topgolf featuring the “one length club” technology pioneered by Bryson DeChambeau, the 2018 Shriners Hospitals for Open champion, and a fashion show at Tao Nightclub hosted by Bailey Mosier, a Centennial product and Golf Channel personality.
According to organizers, “the annual experience is a golf merchandising, product testing and professional education event, exclusively for golf industry professionals and golf lifestyle apparel retailers, presented in a modern, sophisticated setting, and organized by the PGA of America and PGA Worldwide Golf Exhibitions.”
Cobra executives said the company showcase during the demo event included “the new KING F9 family, featuring Speedback TM Technology, a revolutionary advancement in aerodynamics and low center-of-gravity.” The KING F9 irons and hybrids are available in both variable length and DeChambeau’s one length configurations and utilize Cobra Connect technology, which features electronically enabled grips that work in conjunction with the Arccos Caddie app to give users the ability to track statistics and swing measures during a round. The one length clubs are set to standard 7 iron length.
DeChambeau is known as the PGA Tour’s “mad scientist” and worked with Cobra experts to develop his clubs. The 2019 Shriners is Oct. 3-6 at TPC Summerlin and DeChambeau is scheduled to defend his title.
Other companies showing off technology at Topgolf included Adaptive Golfers, Athalonz Golf Shoes, Callaway Golf Company, Cobra Puma Golf, Honma Golf, Mizuno USA and Srixon/Cleveland Golf.
The fashion show featured the latest trends from 2UNDR, Callaway Golf Apparel, Chervo S.p.A., Daily Sports, IFGfit and Under Armour, among others.
“We are excited to move the fashion show and networking party to TAO Nightclub at the Venetian this year,” said PGA Worldwide Golf Exhibitions Event Vice President Marc Simon. “PGA Professionals and golf retailers have shared how much they value watching the newest styles and collections come to life in the fashion show.”
Also taking place over the two days was a technology forum at the Venetian. A main topic was about the “Topgolf” effect and how “golf entertainment technology” can make a positive impact on a facility’s bottom line.
Cascata champs
Coronado product Grant McKay, who now plays at Grand Canyon University, won the championship division of the Southern Nevada Golf Association Cascata Amateur, which was played at the Rees Jones-designed Cascata. Other champions were Todd Roberts (senior), Mark Griffin (silver), Robert Taylor (net), Gordon Schiring (senior net) and John Kelley (silver net).
Weekly deal
The OB player’s card is $99 until Aug. 31 and then will be $149. Benefits include free tournaments and lowest rates always guaranteed for card holders and guests at Angel Park and Durango Hills plus discounted rates at Coyote Springs.
Faith Lutheran stars on course
The recent list of players with local ties playing college golf omitted Faith Lutheran products Sydney Smith, Gracie Olkowski and Kimberlee Tottori. Smith plays for Sacramento State, Tottori for Seattle University and Olkowski is a UNLV commit.
The golf notebook appears Wednesdays. Freelance writer Brian Hurlburt is a two-time author who has covered golf in Las Vegas for more than two decades. He can be reached at bhurlburt5@gmail.com or @LVGolfInsider.
Upcoming area events
Tuesday, Wednesday: PGA Fashion and Demo Experience, Venetian, Topgolf
Wednesday: Topgolf Tour qualifier, Topgolf
Friday: SNGA Tour, Arroyo
Sunday: Coronado Basketball Classic, Reflection Bay
Aug. 23, 24: UNLV PGM Friends and Family event, Cascata
Aug. 23-25: Topgolf Tour Championship, Topgolf
Sept. 16: WSNGA Rise to the Top junior golf benefit, Topgolf
Sept. 27: LV Golf Hall of Fame Classic, Spanish Trail
Sept. 28: LV Golf Hall of Fame Night of Induction, TPC Summerlin
Sept. 30: Shriners Clash of the Clubs Pro-Am, TPC Summerlin
Oct. 1: Kick Off Your Heels Shriners Luncheon, TPC Summerlin
Oct. 3-6: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, TPC Summerlin
Oct. 18: Birdies and Bogeys for Youth, Durango Hills
Oct. 19: Bower Golf benefiting School-Based Health, Wildhorse
Nov. 11: Marine Corps-Law Enforcement Foundation, SouthShore
Pro schedule
PGA Tour
What: BMW Championship.
Where: Medinah, Illinois; Medinah CC (7,613 yards, par 72).
When: Thursday-Friday, Noon-4 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon (Golf Channel), Noon-3 p.m. (KSNV-3); Sunday, 9-11 a.m. (Golf Channel), 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (KSNV-3).
Purse: $9.25 million. Winner’s share: $1,665,000.
Defending champion: Keegan Bradley.
FedEx Cup leader: Brooks Koepka.
USGA
What: U.S. Amateur.
Where: Pinehurst, North Carolina; Pinehurst No. 2.
When: Wednesday-Friday, 1-4 p.m. (FS1); Saturday, Noon-3 p.m. (KVVU-5); Sunday, 12:30-3:30 p.m. (KVVU-5).
Defending champion: Viktor Hovland.
Last year: Hovland tied the U.S. Amateur record by playing just 102 holes for the week, culminating with a 6-and-5 victory over Devon Bling at Pebble Beach.
PGA Tour Champions
What: Dick’s Sporting Goods Open.
Where: Endicott, New York; En Joie GC (6,974 yards, par 72).
When: Friday, 4-6 p.m. (Golf Channel-Tape); Saturday, 2-4 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 1:30-4 p.m. (Golf Channel).
Purse: $2,050,000. Winner’s share: $307,500.
Defending champion: Bart Bryant.
Charles Schwab Cup leader: Scott McCarron.
European Tour
What: D+D Real Czech Masters.
Where: Prague, Czech Republic’ Albatross Golf Resort (7,467 yards, par 72).
When: Thursday-Friday, 2-4 a.m., 6-9 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 5-9:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 4-8:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).
Purse: 1 million euros. Winner’s share: 166,667 euros.
Defending champion: Andrea Pavan.
Race to Dubai leader: Shane Lowry.
— By The Associated Press