Brian Hurlburt

Club technology of Shriners Open champ on display at PGA Show

By Brian Hurlburt Special to the Review-Journal
August 13, 2019 - 12:38 pm
 

Vegas ties are once again part of the PGA Fashion Demo Experience that returned to Las Vegas on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Among the highlights was a demo event at Topgolf featuring the “one length club” technology pioneered by Bryson DeChambeau, the 2018 Shriners Hospitals for Open champion, and a fashion show at Tao Nightclub hosted by Bailey Mosier, a Centennial product and Golf Channel personality.

According to organizers, “the annual experience is a golf merchandising, product testing and professional education event, exclusively for golf industry professionals and golf lifestyle apparel retailers, presented in a modern, sophisticated setting, and organized by the PGA of America and PGA Worldwide Golf Exhibitions.”

Cobra executives said the company showcase during the demo event included “the new KING F9 family, featuring Speedback TM Technology, a revolutionary advancement in aerodynamics and low center-of-gravity.” The KING F9 irons and hybrids are available in both variable length and DeChambeau’s one length configurations and utilize Cobra Connect technology, which features electronically enabled grips that work in conjunction with the Arccos Caddie app to give users the ability to track statistics and swing measures during a round. The one length clubs are set to standard 7 iron length.

DeChambeau is known as the PGA Tour’s “mad scientist” and worked with Cobra experts to develop his clubs. The 2019 Shriners is Oct. 3-6 at TPC Summerlin and DeChambeau is scheduled to defend his title.

Other companies showing off technology at Topgolf included Adaptive Golfers, Athalonz Golf Shoes, Callaway Golf Company, Cobra Puma Golf, Honma Golf, Mizuno USA and Srixon/Cleveland Golf.

The fashion show featured the latest trends from 2UNDR, Callaway Golf Apparel, Chervo S.p.A., Daily Sports, IFGfit and Under Armour, among others.

“We are excited to move the fashion show and networking party to TAO Nightclub at the Venetian this year,” said PGA Worldwide Golf Exhibitions Event Vice President Marc Simon. “PGA Professionals and golf retailers have shared how much they value watching the newest styles and collections come to life in the fashion show.”

Also taking place over the two days was a technology forum at the Venetian. A main topic was about the “Topgolf” effect and how “golf entertainment technology” can make a positive impact on a facility’s bottom line.

Cascata champs

Coronado product Grant McKay, who now plays at Grand Canyon University, won the championship division of the Southern Nevada Golf Association Cascata Amateur, which was played at the Rees Jones-designed Cascata. Other champions were Todd Roberts (senior), Mark Griffin (silver), Robert Taylor (net), Gordon Schiring (senior net) and John Kelley (silver net).

Weekly deal

The OB player’s card is $99 until Aug. 31 and then will be $149. Benefits include free tournaments and lowest rates always guaranteed for card holders and guests at Angel Park and Durango Hills plus discounted rates at Coyote Springs.

Faith Lutheran stars on course

The recent list of players with local ties playing college golf omitted Faith Lutheran products Sydney Smith, Gracie Olkowski and Kimberlee Tottori. Smith plays for Sacramento State, Tottori for Seattle University and Olkowski is a UNLV commit.

The golf notebook appears Wednesdays. Freelance writer Brian Hurlburt is a two-time author who has covered golf in Las Vegas for more than two decades. He can be reached at bhurlburt5@gmail.com or @LVGolfInsider.

