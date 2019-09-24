Hall of Fame pro helps ‘throwback’ Jordan earn opportunities
Former UNLV walk-on Alex Jordan shot even par 72 in a pre-qualifier last Thursday and advanced to the PGA Tour’s Safeway Open Monday qualifier at Coyote Creek in San Jose.
Awaiting Jordan — who takes lessons from Siena pro Kim Dolan, a 2019 Las Vegas Golf Hall of Fame inductee — was a field that featured a combined 12 PGA Tour, 29 Korn Ferry Tour and three European PGA Tour victories vying for only four spots.
Jordan shot an 81 and didn’t advance, but remains determined to overcome long odds yet again as he continues his dream of playing on the PGA Tour.
Dolan’s expertise helped Jordan beat a deep field at the 2018 Nevada State Amateur, which included Hazen Newman, an Oklahoma State freshman, and Edward Fryatt, a former UNLV golfer and PGA Tour player. Following that impressive victory, Ken Gardner, a longtime UNLV men’s golf foundation member, helped Jordan earn the roster spot at UNLV.
Coming out of Bonanza High in 2013, Jordan had some partial scholarship offers, but because of finances it wasn’t feasible to go away to school. Jordan enrolled at UNLV and continued to play in Southern Nevada Golf Association tournaments — sometimes beating Rebels’ players in the process.
He culminated his one-year UNLV career in May (because of NCAA regulations Jordan’s “college clock” timed out) by playing in the final round of the NCAA Championship where he shot 79, better than 30 of the nation’s best.
“I had a blast at UNLV and it was an honor to rep the UNLV brand,” Jordan said. “That’s a pretty big deal in Las Vegas. It was also very satisfying because a lot of people told me I could never play there because they were too good.”
Jordan has retained his amateur status and works at Siena and TPC Summerlin, and possibly will be on shift during next week’s Shriners Hospitals for Children Open unless he successfully qualifies for the tournament through next week’s Monday qualifier at Boulder Creek.
“Alex is a great kid and a throwback to how it used to be,” said Dolan, 66, who has played in PGA Tour events and at UNLV, and also helped former LPGA Tour player Stephanie Louden. “He has worked, gone to school and played golf at the same time. Nobody works harder and there isn’t a lazy bone in his body.”
Unless something magical happens on an upcoming Monday, Jordan plans to remain an amateur until the 2020 PGA Tour Qualifying School when he will turn pro.
Overseeding updates
Several courses have reopened from overseeding or will this week, including the Desert at Primm Valley, Legacy, Bear’s Best, Reflection Bay, Rio Secco, Lexington at Revere and Cascata.
Rebel wins again
Last weekend, former UNLV golfer Taylor Montgomery won his second straight Leavitt Group Sand Hollow Open in Hurricane, Utah.
“I’m trying to make the PGA Tour, but it’s tough and you have to play a lot of good golf,” said Montgomery, who earned $20,000 and an exemption into the Korn Ferry Tour Utah Championship.
Upcoming area events
Wednesday: Shriners Open Pre-Qualifier, Boulder Creek
Thursday: Shriners Open Pre-Qualifier, Boulder Creek
Thursday: Major Series of Putting League, Desert Willow
Thursday: Miracle Flights Swing for Wings, Topgolf
Friday: SNGA Stableford, Coyote Springs
Friday: LV Golf Hall of Fame Classic, Spanish Trail
Saturday: LV Golf Hall of Fame Night of Induction, TPC Summerlin
Monday: Shriners Clash of the Clubs Pro-Am, TPC Summerlin
Monday: Shriners Open Monday Qualifer, Boulder Creek
Tuesday: Kick Off Your Heels Shriners Luncheon, TPC Summerlin
Oct. 2: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Pro-Am, TPC Summerlin
Oct. 3: Major Series of Putting League, Legacy
Oct. 3-6: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, TPC Summerlin
Oct.. 4: Par for the Cure Golf Classic, Bear’s Best
Oct. 5: Lakeshore Open to benefit Make-A-Wish, Phil Tom Course
Oct. 5, 6: SNGA Mesquite Amateur, CasaBlanca
Oct. 11: Simon Keith Foundation Tournament, Revere
Oct. 14: Monday Night Madness SNJGA Fundraiser, Topgolf
Oct. 14-20: Major Series of Putting, Legacy
Oct. 16: WSNGA Nathan Adelson Hospice, Desert Willow
Oct. 17: Better Business Bureau tournament, Rhodes Ranch
Oct. 18: Birdies and Bogeys for Youth, Durango Hills
Oct. 18: SNGA Tour, Las Vegas Golf Club
Oct. 19: Bower Golf benefiting School-Based Health, Wildhorse
Oct. 21: WSNGA Rally for the Cure, TPC Summerlin
Oct. 22: WSNGA Bewitching Golf, Boulder City GC
Oct. 25, 26: Concours d’Elegance, DragonRidge
Oct. 27: Share My Passion Annika Sorenstam Clinic, Southern Highlands
Nov. 1, 2: Audi Lake Las Vegas Classic, Reflection Bay
Nov. 5, 6: Nev. State Women Sr. Amateur, Highland Falls
Nov. 11: Marine Corps-Law Enforcement Foundation, SouthShore
Pro schedules
PGA Tour
What: Safeway Open.
Where: Napa, California; Silverado Resort and Spa (North) (7,166 yards, par 72).
When: Thursday, 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Friday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).
Purse: $6.6 million. Winner’s share: $1,118,000.
Defending champion: Kevin Tway.
FedEx Cup leader: Sebastian Munoz.
European Tour
What: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
Where: St. Andrews, Scotland; Old Course at St. Andrews (7,318 yards, par 72), Carnousite (7,394 yards, par 72), Kingsbarns (7,227 yards, par 72).
When: Thursday-Saturday, 5-9 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 4:30-9:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).
Purse: $5 million. Winner’s share: $833,333.
Defending champion: Lucas Bjerregaard.
Race to Dubai leader: Shane Lowry.
LPGA Tour
What: Indy Women in Tech Championship.
Where: Indianapolis; Brickyard Crossing GC (6,456 yards, par 72).
When: Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel); Friday-Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (Golf Channel).
Purse: $2 million. Winner’s share: $300,000.
Defending champion: Sung Hyun Park.
Race to CME Globe leader: Jin Young Ko.
PGA Tour Champions
What: Pure insurance championship.
Where: Pebble Beach, California; Pebble Beach GL (6,837 yards, par 72) and Poppy Hills GC (6,879 yards, par 71).
When: Friday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel).
Purse: $2.1 million. Winner’s share: $315,000.
Defending champion: Ken Tanigawa.
Charles Schwab Cup leader: Scott McCarron.
— By The Associated Press