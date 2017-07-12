Legacy Golf Club members can apply for refunds

Members of the semiprivate Legacy Golf Club have been left without a place to play since it was sold and closed July 3.
Members can visit thelegacygc.com and fill out a form to start a refund process, according to Elizabeth Trosper, a spokesperson for the new ownership group. She said the new owners are responsible for the refunds.
“We have already received several requests and are processing them now,” Trosper said.
Also in the wake of the recent sale, residents living in the surrounding communities are trying to fight the closure and learn more details about the redevelopment plans of the new owners. The residents have focused on the news that the original deed from 1988 states that the property must remain a golf course for 50 years and also a recent statement by City of Henderson spokesperson David Cherry.
“City ordinances also require that landscaping be maintained up to code, and we will continue to enforce these policies to ensure compliance by the property owners,” Cherry said.
Black Mountain files for bankruptcy
Another Southern Nevada golf course might be undergoing changes. Black Mountain Golf and Country Club in Henderson filed for bankruptcy March 30, and part of the reorganization plan might be for some of the land to be sold for redevelopment.
Black Mountain opened in 1958 as nine holes and now features 18. For a brief time, the course featured 27 holes after members voted to expand the course.
U.S. Amateur qualifiers
Las Vegas residents Josh Goldstein and Jeremy May each finished with two-day totals of 7-under 137 and qualified for the U.S. Amateur from Aug. 14 to 20 at Riviera and Bel-Air country clubs in Southern California. UNLV recruit Jack Trent and Las Vegan Ben Davis are alternates.
Goldstein also qualified in 2010.
Shriners PGA Tour Birdies for Charity
Do you think you can pick the exact total of birdies in this year’s Shriners Hospitals for Children Open PGA Tour event? If so, be sure to enter Birdies for Charity, a fundraising campaign that allows fans to guess the total number of birdies during the tournament, scheduled for Nov. 2 to 5 at TPC Summerlin.
The fan who picks the correct amount or closest to it will win a VIP experience at the 2018 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Visit lovetotherescue.org/birdies-for-charity to make your picks and donation.
Kang, Park back on course
TPC Summerlin members and major champions Inbee Park and Danielle Kang will play in the U.S. Women’s Open this week at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Park won the tournament in 2008 and 2013. The tournament will be Kang’s first since she won her first major title, the KPMG Women’s PGA, two weeks ago.
The Westgate sports book listed Park at 10-1 and Kang at 50-1 to win the tournament.
Finkelstein’s finish
Former UNLV women’s All-American Dana Finkelstein finished tied for 28th last week at the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic, a career best.
Deal of the week
Play Boulder City golf course and Boulder Creek for $70 with a cart through July 31.
Stars on, off course
Jordan Spieth watched his brother, Steven, play for the Dallas Mavericks during the NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center.
The golf notebook appears Thursdays. Freelance writer Brian Hurlburt is a two-time author who has covered golf in Las Vegas for more than two decades. He can be reached at bhurlburt5@gmail.com or @LVGolfInsider on Twitter.
Calendar
Thursday: Ping Antigua Junior Prep Series, Las Vegas Golf Club
Sunday, Monday: SNJGA Summerlin Amateur, TPC/Angel Park
Sunday-July 20: World Stars of Junior Golf, Angel Park
Monday: Women’s SNGA, Las Vegas Country Club
Wednesday: Ping Antigua Junior Prep Series, Boulder City Golf Club
July 23-25: Nevada State Match Play, Spanish Trail
July 28: WC Golf Channel Warm Up, Las Vegas National
July 29: Major Series of Putting, final qualifier, Red Rock Country Club
July 29, 30: Golf Channel Western Classic, Las Vegas Paiute
Aug. 7: U.S. Senior Amateur qualifier, Chimera
Pro schedule
PGA Tour
What: John Deere Classic.
When: Thursday, Friday, 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday, Sunday, 10-11:30 a.m. (Golf Channel), noon-3 p.m. (KLAS-8).
Where: TPC Deere Run (7,268 yards, par 71), Silvis, Illinois.
Purse: $5.6 million (First prize: 1,008,000).
Defending champion: Ryan Moore.
Last week: Xander Schauffele won the Greenbrier Classic.
FedEx Cup leader: Dustin Johnson.
Next week: British Open and Barbasol Championship.
United States Golf Association
What: U.S. Women’s Open.
When: Thursday, Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (FS1). Saturday, Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (Fox Sports).
Where: Trump National Golf Club (6,732 yards, par 72), Bedminster, New Jersey.
Purse: $5 million (First prize: $900,000).
Defending champion: Brittany Lang.
Last week: Katherine Kirk won the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic.
LPGA Tour money leader: So Yeon Ryu.
Next week: Marathon Classic.
PGA Tour Champions
What: Constellation Senior Players Championship.
When: Thursday, Friday, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday, Sunday, noon-3 p.m. (Golf Channel).
Where: Caves Valley Golf Club, Baltimore.
Purse: $2.8 million (First prize: $420,000).
Defending champion: Bernhard Langer.
Last tournament: Kenny Perry won the U.S. Senior Open.
Charles Schwab Cup leader: Bernhard Langer.
Next tournament: Senior British Open, July 27-30.
The Associated Press