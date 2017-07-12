Legacy Golf Club members can apply for refunds

Members of the semiprivate Legacy Golf Club have been left without a place to play since it was sold and closed July 3.

Members can visit thelegacygc.com and fill out a form to start a refund process, according to Elizabeth Trosper, a spokesperson for the new ownership group. She said the new owners are responsible for the refunds.

“We have already received several requests and are processing them now,” Trosper said.

Also in the wake of the recent sale, residents living in the surrounding communities are trying to fight the closure and learn more details about the redevelopment plans of the new owners. The residents have focused on the news that the original deed from 1988 states that the property must remain a golf course for 50 years and also a recent statement by City of Henderson spokesperson David Cherry.

“City ordinances also require that landscaping be maintained up to code, and we will continue to enforce these policies to ensure compliance by the property owners,” Cherry said.

Black Mountain files for bankruptcy

Another Southern Nevada golf course might be undergoing changes. Black Mountain Golf and Country Club in Henderson filed for bankruptcy March 30, and part of the reorganization plan might be for some of the land to be sold for redevelopment.

Black Mountain opened in 1958 as nine holes and now features 18. For a brief time, the course featured 27 holes after members voted to expand the course.

U.S. Amateur qualifiers

Las Vegas residents Josh Goldstein and Jeremy May each finished with two-day totals of 7-under 137 and qualified for the U.S. Amateur from Aug. 14 to 20 at Riviera and Bel-Air country clubs in Southern California. UNLV recruit Jack Trent and Las Vegan Ben Davis are alternates.

Goldstein also qualified in 2010.

Shriners PGA Tour Birdies for Charity

Do you think you can pick the exact total of birdies in this year’s Shriners Hospitals for Children Open PGA Tour event? If so, be sure to enter Birdies for Charity, a fundraising campaign that allows fans to guess the total number of birdies during the tournament, scheduled for Nov. 2 to 5 at TPC Summerlin.

The fan who picks the correct amount or closest to it will win a VIP experience at the 2018 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Visit lovetotherescue.org/birdies-for-charity to make your picks and donation.

Kang, Park back on course

TPC Summerlin members and major champions Inbee Park and Danielle Kang will play in the U.S. Women’s Open this week at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Park won the tournament in 2008 and 2013. The tournament will be Kang’s first since she won her first major title, the KPMG Women’s PGA, two weeks ago.

The Westgate sports book listed Park at 10-1 and Kang at 50-1 to win the tournament.

Finkelstein’s finish

Former UNLV women’s All-American Dana Finkelstein finished tied for 28th last week at the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic, a career best.

Deal of the week

Play Boulder City golf course and Boulder Creek for $70 with a cart through July 31.

Stars on, off course

Jordan Spieth watched his brother, Steven, play for the Dallas Mavericks during the NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The golf notebook appears Thursdays. Freelance writer Brian Hurlburt is a two-time author who has covered golf in Las Vegas for more than two decades. He can be reached at bhurlburt5@gmail.com or @LVGolfInsider on Twitter.