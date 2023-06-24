Graney: A parade for Raiders would likely be biggest one yet

If the Raiders ever win a Super Bowl as a Las Vegas franchise — a big if — the dynamics would be different than with the Knights or Aces.

The Stanley Cup is lifted up in front of fans during the Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup Championship Parade on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis celebrates during a parade in honor of his team, the 2022 WNBA Champions, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, on the Las Vegas Strip. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The parade was everything the Golden Knights thought it would be, wanted it to be, hoped it would be for the team and its fans.

It was a grand celebration for winning the Stanley Cup championship, a mile-and-a-half journey down the Strip that culminated with a party (and some very memorable speeches) at Toshiba Plaza.

Thank you again, William Karlsson.

It was a parade much grander in scale given the number of those attending — a reported 200,000 lined the route and 20,000 packed Toshiba Plaza — than one that honored the WNBA champion Aces last September, but no more passionate than the faithful of Becky Hammon’s team.

The Aces continue to build a strong and committed fan base for by far the league’s best roster. It’s not near time to plan a second parade, but let’s just say the odds are heavily in their favor. At least make sure the trucks and cigars are ready. The Aces are that dominant.

Which all begs the question: What would a parade resemble if the Raiders won a Super Bowl?

Believe it: Perhaps the biggest one Las Vegas has seen.

Different dynamics

“I try and not look too far ahead because you have to earn it first,” Raiders and Aces owner Mark Davis said. “Let’s win the Super Bowl first. Let’s win a playoff game.

“But the (Aces) parade last year was spectacular and it was spectacular for the Knights, and I suspect it would be spectacular for the Raiders. No question, the fans would be excited.”

The dynamics would be different than with the Knights. It will be difficult for any team, now or in the future, to capture the same sort of local relationship they have with Las Vegas. The team’s history with 1 October and its arrival during that time has forever made itself a part of the city’s soul. It’s just different, is all.

Nothing wrong with that. It’s just the reality of things.

But the Raiders and NFL are global brands. If you knew some who traveled from out of town for the Knights’ parade — and plenty did — multiply that by a few city blocks if not more should the Raiders ever proceed down Las Vegas Boulevard celebrating a title. You figure things would eventually conclude at Allegiant Stadium with a fan fest.

Las Vegas. Los Angeles. The Bay Area. Many other dots on a map. Fans would arrive from all places.

But first, as Davis says, such a moment must be earned.

That’s the toughest part.

The Raiders were 6-11 last season and reside in the AFC West, one of the NFL’s toughest divisions. More than anything, what might put parade plans on hold for the foreseeable future is competing in a conference with the following: Patrick Mahomes. Joe Burrow. Josh Allen. Lamar Jackson. Justin Herbert. Trevor Lawrence.

It’s an AFC flush with outstanding young quarterbacks of whom the Raiders will be forced to deal with for some time. There is still much to prove about their ability to compete for the ultimate of prizes. It’s a chore to be sure for a team that has made the postseason twice since 2002.

City of champions

“Las Vegas just shows up,” Davis said. “They love winners. But it’s still new to them to have (professional) sports. … We came here wanting to turn the Silver State into the silver and black state. It’s the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World. Now, we’re the city of champions.”

The Raiders merely have to carry their end.

“I love parades,” Davis added. “It gives a sense of pride in our community. We just had an awesome parade for an awesome team in the Knights.”

Should his football team ever win the Super Bowl as a Las Vegas franchise, we just might see one as big or bigger.

Believe it.

Ed Graney is a Sigma Delta Chi Award winner for sports column writing and be reached at egraney@reviewjournal.com. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on Twitter