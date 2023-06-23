Hundreds of thousands of fans attended Golden Knights parade

Las Vegas showed up in huge numbers to celebrate the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup championship last weekend on the Strip.

Fans gather on Las Vegas Boulevard in and around Toshiba Plaza at the Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup Championship Parade on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas showed up in huge numbers to celebrate the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup championship last weekend on the Strip.

An estimated 200,000 fans lined Las Vegas Boulevard to watch the Knights players, team staff and family ride down the street on buses, with the Stanley Cup in tow, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Players often exited the buses and interacted with the thousands of fans who were along the boulevard between Flamingo Road and Tropicana Avenue.

Another 20,000 fans packed into Toshiba Plaza for the rally following the parade, located just outside of T-Mobile Arena, according to the Metro Police Department

That is where fan-favorite William Karlsson gave his now viral celebratory speech, much to the delight of the thousands in attendance.

The Strip parade was the second in the last year, following the Aces celebrating their 2022 WNBA championship last year.

