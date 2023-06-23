82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Golden Knights

Hundreds of thousands of fans attended Golden Knights parade

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 23, 2023 - 11:31 am
 
Fans gather on Las Vegas Boulevard in and around Toshiba Plaza at the Vegas Golden Knights Stan ...
Fans gather on Las Vegas Boulevard in and around Toshiba Plaza at the Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup Championship Parade on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas showed up in huge numbers to celebrate the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup championship last weekend on the Strip.

An estimated 200,000 fans lined Las Vegas Boulevard to watch the Knights players, team staff and family ride down the street on buses, with the Stanley Cup in tow, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Players often exited the buses and interacted with the thousands of fans who were along the boulevard between Flamingo Road and Tropicana Avenue.

Another 20,000 fans packed into Toshiba Plaza for the rally following the parade, located just outside of T-Mobile Arena, according to the Metro Police Department

That is where fan-favorite William Karlsson gave his now viral celebratory speech, much to the delight of the thousands in attendance.

The Strip parade was the second in the last year, following the Aces celebrating their 2022 WNBA championship last year.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Health district closes pools at Strip resort
Health district closes pools at Strip resort
2
Stop! Don’t back into that parking spot at Harry Reid airport
Stop! Don’t back into that parking spot at Harry Reid airport
3
Golden Knights championship merch is getting weird
Golden Knights championship merch is getting weird
4
Golden Knights fans break Stanley Cup Final records
Golden Knights fans break Stanley Cup Final records
5
‘There’s no saving it’: Building destroyed in fire must come down
‘There’s no saving it’: Building destroyed in fire must come down
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
More stories
Uknighted! Golden Knights celebrate Stanley Cup championship on Strip
Uknighted! Golden Knights celebrate Stanley Cup championship on Strip
Time to celebrate: Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup parade set
Time to celebrate: Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup parade set
Golden Knights championship parade bus service offered
Golden Knights championship parade bus service offered
Everything you need to know about the Golden Knights victory parade
Everything you need to know about the Golden Knights victory parade
A’s congratulate Golden Knights championship on Vegas billboards
A’s congratulate Golden Knights championship on Vegas billboards
What’s up next for the Knights and the Stanley Cup?
What’s up next for the Knights and the Stanley Cup?