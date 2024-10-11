Graney: Defensive depth critical for Raiders against Steelers

The Raiders defense is littered with injuries, so the team needs its backups to step up and show out against the Steelers on Sunday.

Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (45) prepares to defend during the first half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (45) signals that it’s fourth down during the first half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) leaps with a football during warm-ups before an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (45) celebrates a tackle during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Maxx Crosby had little confidence. Three games into his NFL career, he was merely a rotational defensive end getting 15 to 20 snaps a game.

He was lost. He was struggling.

But then opportunity knocked in Week 4 against the Colts.

“I haven’t looked back since,” said Crosby, now a three-time Pro Bowler. “I knew deep down that I was ready. That’s the mentality you have to have in this league. I feel like we have the right guys in the building for it.”

Injuries aplenty

Crosby is one of the world’s best at his position and is the leader of a Raiders defense that has struggled this season in all sorts of ways. The numbers are ugly. The execution at times even worse.

But injuries have also hit the Raiders hard on that side of the ball, calling into question whether their depth is good enough to improve what have been wildly inconsistent results.

The team will be tested when it hosts the Steelers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. It’s bound to be a physical game.

The Raiders’ defensive backups that will be thrust into the spotlight need to step up and show out. They need to emerge from the shadows of the depth chart and contribute.

“Guys have been working,” Crosby said. “We have the right culture. We have the right people. Injuries happen. You have to be prepared when your name is called.

“It’s all part of it. You just have to keep rolling with the punches. Whoever we have on the field, we’re going to expect them to be at their best and they should expect the best from me. That just what comes with it.”

Defensive end Malcolm Koonce. Safety Marcus Epps. Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. Linebacker Luke Masterson. The Raiders lost the first two names for the season and the latter two for at least an extended period of time due to injuries.

There’s no question the team is beat up. That’s why players like defensive linemen Jonah Laulu and Nesta Jade Silvera will be given an opportunity this week.

But the Raiders’ issues extend beyond their injuries. They’re ranked 32nd in tackling by the website Pro Football Focus. They haven’t covered that well, either.

“Our younger guys, they’re working really hard right now, looking forward to the opportunity,” defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said. “I’m sure they’re excited about that and the next-man up mentality. So, somebody’s going to go down, somebody has to be ready to step up. And you’ve got to really seize the opportunity. You’ve got to seize it.”

Don’t wait around

The Raiders are preparing for two quarterbacks this week. Justin Fields is expected to remain the Steelers’ starter, but Russell Wilson is getting healthier after missing Pittsburgh’s first five games with a calf injury.

That means the Raiders have spent time breaking down both players’ tendencies.

Graham and Crosby are certain their team is capable of slowing the Steelers down no matter who lines up under center. That their depth players will shine when given a chance to make a difference.

“You never know what’s going to happen, so you don’t wait around,” Crosby said. “Waiting for your opportunity doesn’t mean you just sit around and chill. The work is put in every single day.

“I tell my guys — we’re blessed to be here. I don’t want to hear (expletive) about being 2-3. … So are a lot of really good teams. It’s how you respond. Simple as that. We need to win Sunday. That’s what we plan on doing.”

For the Raiders to turn their plans to reality, that defensive depth needs to step up and show out.

